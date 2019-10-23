‘Key to the City’ – Gallipolis honors Marianne Campbell

GALLIPOLIS — Area resident and Gallia Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Marianne Campbell received Gallipolis’ Key to the City during the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday meeting for dedicated civic service to the community.

“All that’s going on takes volunteers and lots of volunteers,” said City Commissioner Mike Fulks. “We get people all the time in the background who never get appreciated or anything. No one knows that they’re there or what they do. I got thinking one of the things I wanted to do this year was honor someone that is a great volunteer and does a lot of things for the community. I think everyone knows who I’m going to say here in a minute. They’re involved in just about every aspect of everything that goes on around here in the background. They’ve done it religiously for a very long time. You’ve got that old song ‘Whose Gonna Fill Their Shoes?’ Someday, who is? This person is super dedicated to everything she does and I don’t know what we’d do without her.”

Campbell’s name was announced to her surprise before she was asked to accept a plaque with the key.

“The worst thing was trying to find some way to honor Marianne because I’ve been going through all the awards and stuff that she’s won and thinking good grief…It took forever. I don’t think she’s got this one…,” joked Fulks.

“Thank you,” said Campbell. “The only reason this happened to me was because there were other people always behind me and helping me. You never do anything alone. It’s because you have people who help you and everyone has been good to me these last 72 years…I’ve loved every minute of it and thank goodness. This was my mother’s hometown and that’s where I came back and met my Bill. Yesterday would have been our 69th wedding anniversary, a very special day.”

“Whereas, Marianne Boggs Campbell’s career spans over the fields of business, communications, health and community service for over seventy years, during which time she has been, and still is, instrumental in the inception, organization and financing of numerous projects and improvements…Now therefore be it proclaimed that the Gallipolis City Commission presents Marianne Boggs Campbell with the key to the City of Gallipolis in recognition of her life-long list of elite accomplishments, achievements and activities that are legion, and expresses their respect and admiration for her caring spirit, in both her professional and family life, always striving for excellence and improvement…,” Campbell’s plaque read.

Campbell has been recognized as a leader in women’s broadcasting as part of the AVCO Broadcasting Corporation, Association of Broadcasters along with her work with Holzer Medical Center, the Gallia Chamber of Commerce and the Gallia Community Improvement Corporation. She was inducted into the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame in 1998, among other achievements. Also, earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Aging inducted her into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-21342.

From left to right are Gallipolis City Commissioner Beau Sang, City Solicitor Brynn Noe, City Auditor and Clerk Annette Landers, Commissioner Mike Fulks, City Manager Gene Greene, Key to the City recipient Marianne Campbell, Commissioner Steven Wallace and Commissioner Tony Gallagher. Not pictured, Commissioner Cody Caldwell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_DSC_0285-1.jpg From left to right are Gallipolis City Commissioner Beau Sang, City Solicitor Brynn Noe, City Auditor and Clerk Annette Landers, Commissioner Mike Fulks, City Manager Gene Greene, Key to the City recipient Marianne Campbell, Commissioner Steven Wallace and Commissioner Tony Gallagher. Not pictured, Commissioner Cody Caldwell. Dean Wright | OVP The moment Marianne Campbell hears she will be receiving Gallipolis’ Key to the City Award. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_DSC_0265-1.jpg The moment Marianne Campbell hears she will be receiving Gallipolis’ Key to the City Award. Dean Wright | OVP

Gallipolis honors Marianne Campbell