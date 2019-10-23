‘Our Town: Gallipolis’ trailer, premiere date released

ATHENS — The new trailer for the “Our Town: Gallipolis” documentary has been released as has a premiere date set for spring 2020.

The piece will premiere at a free public screening at 3 p.m., March 22, 2020 at Gallia Academy High School.

According a press release from WOUB Public Media, the nearly two-minute trailer, which was released Wednesday, is a glimpse of what viewers will see when the documentary debuts next year. The trailer is posted on WOUB’s YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RlbOoyRuns&feature=youtu.be The film will reveal little known items about Gallipolis as well as examine many other unique aspects and people including: the formation of the Ohio River, the Battle of Point Pleasant, and the Silver Bridge disaster, along with some of its more notable residents like Bob Evans and Grandma Gatewood.

The trailer for the documentary starts with “Listen as the water speaks and tells a story bold.”

“After completing the trailer, you’ll realize that is not an overstatement,” read the press release. “The story of the Gallia County town along the Ohio River is one that contains many surprises along with mystery, tragedy and triumph.”

Our Town Producer/Director is Evan Shaw.

“As we are meeting people in Gallipolis and conducting our research, we are learning so many things about Gallipolis that I don’t think many people know,” Shaw said. “There are several connections that people who were from Gallipolis have with some of the biggest events and people in history. I’m super excited about the new trailer and can’t wait to share the completed documentary with the community, the region and the entire state.”

Shaw is a 13-time Emmy-Award winner. Previously highlighted communities in the “Our Town” series include Lancaster, Pomeroy, Nelsonville, Jackson, Athens, and Morgan County.

“I grew up in Southeastern Ohio and thought I knew most everything there was to know about this region’s history, but every time we start a new ‘Our Town,’ I learn a few things that blow my mind. That’s what I love about doing these documentaries and telling the story of this region,” said Shaw.

About “Our Town”

“Our Town” is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, “Our Town” is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.

About WOUB Public Media

As a member station of both NPR and PBS, WOUB Public Media is a trusted source of news, local content and educational resources that have proven to be worthy of the time, effort and support of our users. WOUB, an administrative unit of the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University, is a non-profit, community-supported multimedia organization which provides online and broadcast services, along with non-broadcast educational services and student professional development. WOUB serves 55 counties throughout the Appalachian areas of southeastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with its broadcast signals.

Information submitted by WOUB Public Media.

