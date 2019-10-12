Posted on by

Scenes from Bob Evans Farm Festival


Merchants share their honey with farm festival visitors.

Merchants share their honey with farm festival visitors.


Dean Wright | OVP

Visiting youth get horse rides during Bob Evans Farm Festival.


Dean Wright | OVP

A calf takes a nap during the middle of the farm festival.


Dean Wright | OVP

It’s time for some goat treats.


Dean Wright | OVP

Tasting food is a farm festival tradition.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Eyes of Freedom exhibit displays life-sized art of veterans.


Dean Wright | OVP

Veteran uniforms from various eras of American history are displayed.


Dean Wright | OVP

Bean dinners are a Bob Evans Farm Festival tradition, cooked over an open fire.


Dean Wright | OVP

Musical acts at the farm festival draw crowds.


Dean Wright | OVP

Area Masons stir apple butter over an open flame.


Dean Wright | OVP

Chainsaw artists demonstrate their skills.


Dean Wright | OVP

A boy investigates bee activity.


Dean Wright | OVP

