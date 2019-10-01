One detained in bomb threat investigation

RIO GRANDE — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said that an individual has been detained regarding the bomb threat made to Buckeye Hills Career Center, Tuesday.

“At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, detectives with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detained one individual who is a person of interest in making the threatening call to the school. Charges are pending consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office,” said Champlin. “Much credit goes to our investigative staff for their quick and efficient work on this investigation. Additionally, my thanks goes out to Sheriff Ted Frazier and his staff at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance today in this investigation.”

Champlin stated that a school switchboard operator received a phone call at 11:23 a.m., Tuesday, from an individual who advised that there was a bomb in the building that was going to explode at any time. The school immediately implemented their crisis management plan and students were moved to a safe location while law enforcement and first responders converged on the BHCC campus.

“Law enforcement was on scene and secured the campus almost immediately. K-9 bomb detecting dogs from Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to clear the buildings, cars and surrounding areas,” said Champlin.

“I am very pleased with the response of our staff, students and our first responders,” said Buckeye Hills Superintendent Jamie Nash. “Although this turned out to be a false alarm, our students and staff performed exceptional. I would also like to recognize our partner schools for their cooperation and assistance during this incident.”

Buckeye Hills Career Center is a career center serving secondary and post-secondary students in the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton County area.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-2.jpg