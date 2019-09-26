Smith resigns House for Rio Presidency

BIDWELL — State Representative Ryan Smith (R–Bidwell) announced Thursday that he will be resigning his position in the Ohio House of Representatives to accept the position of President at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College

Smith issued the following statement:

“First, I want to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Ohio’s 93rd House District for the distinct privilege of being able to serve as their state representative during the past seven years. This opportunity has been the greatest professional experience of my life, and I am incredibly proud of the work my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish to improve the lives of those in need and to give a voice to those who oftentimes feel voiceless. I have often said education is the pathway out of poverty, and I believe that sentiment is just as true today as it was when I began my career in the legislature. For several years now, I have worked to reform state education policy as a means to address the hurdles that unduly burden students living in Ohio’s urban and rural communities. Now I believe it is time for me to take on the challenge of bringing about meaningful educational reform on a more local, community-based level.”

“That is why I am honored to have been selected as the next president at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College,” continued Smith. “Since 1876, these distinguished institutions have offered critical educational programs to the people of Southeast Ohio and continue to stand as beacons of strength and opportunity for our region. I look forward to joining them in fulfilling their core mission to provide students the opportunity to attain a high-quality, high-value education, while promoting successful lives, careers, and responsible citizenship. Once again, I want to offer my sincere thanks to both my colleagues and my constituents. As I like to say, ‘Don’t be sad because it’s over, but be happy because it happened.’ May God continue to bless all of you, and may He continue to bless the Great State of Ohio.”

Smith’s resignation from the Ohio House will take effect October 3, 2019. Word that Smith was first in discussions to become the new Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande President was obtained by Ohio Valley Publishing on Sept. 11.

Gallia native Ryan Smith served as the 93rd district’s state representative in the Ohio House of Representatives. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_DSCN6252.jpg Gallia native Ryan Smith served as the 93rd district’s state representative in the Ohio House of Representatives. File photo