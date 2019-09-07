A peek of SPACE: A Journey to Our Future

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library held an introductory screening of the SPACE: A Journey to Our Future exhibit Friday evening after greeting guests during a reception at the French Art Colony.

“I want to thank you for being with us this evening as we celebrate the opening of SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” said Bossard Library Director Debbie Saunders. “What better time to host an amazing exhibit in Gallia County with 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing…”

The library previously hosted another large museum-style exhibit in 2016 titled Bodies Revealed. The attraction garnered nearly 20,000 visitors on human anatomy and the library was the first institution of its kind to host the exhibition in a small town library as it had previously been reserved for larger venues. Visitors from 59 of Ohio’s 88 counties saw the exhibit along with visitors from 34 states.

“Just think, most folks that are here visit Gallia County to visit family at Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said Bossard Library Board President Robbie Jenkins. “They come to see the library’s exhibit, and upon returning home the conversation probably goes like this. When someone asks how was your trip back to Gallia County, the answer we want is ‘You won’t believe what they have at our county library, the space exhibit that was produced in collaboration with NASA and featured with the Smithsonian.’”

Saunders went on to say that it can take two years to plan such an exhibit’s visit to Gallia County.

The exhibit will be featured at Bossard from Sept. 7 to January 5, 2020 at no charge to visitors. Reservations may be made a www.bossardlibrary.org. They are not required but are encouraged for those planning a visit. The exhibit is self-paced and self-guided with guests taking as long as wished to observe the displays.

According to a previous release from Evergreen Exhibitions, the organizer of the SPACE exhibit,“‘SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,’ an interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and as seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will be on display at the library through Jan. 5, 2020. The 5,000-square foot SPACE exhibition has traveled to major science centers and museums across North America. The purpose of SPACE is to present educational elements in scenic environments that will fuel one’s imagination in the future of space exploration. SPACE examines amazing discoveries and explorations from the past and introduces visitors to today’s explorers who are shaping our future destiny in the universe. Most of the emphasis in the content relates to current and future exploits in human spaceflight. The exhibit features child-friendly interactives, immersive environments and state-of-the-art technology to bring this epic story to life. Highlights will include opportunities to touch pieces of the Moon and Mars, ride a self-powered centrifuge, tour a full-scale future Moon habitat and work station, get an up-close view of next-generation spacecraft and technology and interactively plan a trip to Mars.”

Bossard Library guests get the opportunity to build a spaceship on an interactive computer display in the SPACE: A Journey to Our Future exhibit in the Riverside Room. Library visitors inspect the curiosities of infrared technology. A library visitor inspects a Mars meteorite.