Deputies seek escaped inmate

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Sunday regarding a male who has fled from custody and remains at large.

“At approximately 5:32 p.m., three individuals used force to overcome corrections staff and fled custody from the Gallia County Jail which is located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse,” said Champlin. “Two of those individuals have been taken back into custody, however one male remains at large. That male is identified as Richard Clements Jr., age 41. Mr. Clements is described as being 6’02” tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Mr. Clements was wearing a white t-shirt and orange jail issued pants at the time that he fled. It is believed that this escape was premeditated based upon the investigation thus far. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation and search for Mr. Clements. If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Clements and his whereabouts, please contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-446-1221.”

Clements https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Clements-1.jpg Clements