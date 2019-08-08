River Rat Festival returns

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Downtown Revitalization Project will be hosting its second River Rat Beer and Music Festival on October 5.

The festival will take place on the banks of the Ohio River in the Gallipolis City Park. A lineup of fourteen artists will perform from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for a full day of music. A variety of musical genres will be represented, including folk, blues, country, and indie rock.

Performing artists include: The Ghost of Paul Revere, Ona, Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound, Sierra Ferrell, Justin Wells, Maggie, Jon Worthy and The Bends, Angela Perley, Chris and Jenn Shouse, Apollo Makes Fire, Hebdo, Swampfoot, Niles Elliott, and Devin Henry.

Accompanying the musical talent, the River Rat Beer and Music Festival will offer a selection of Ohio craft beers.

Featured breweries include: Maple Lawn Brewery (Pomeroy, Ohio), Jackie-O’s (Athens, Ohio), Sixth Sense Brewing Company (Jackson, Ohio), and Little Fish Brewing Company (Athens, Ohio).

“In 2017, the River Rat Festival raised more than $20,000,” said Aaron Buckley, festival co-founder. “Those funds were reinvested into our community via the Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) to support local businesses. We look forward to growing this Festival and raising more money to help our community grow and thrive.”

Festival co-founder Erin Buckley added, “The goal of the River Rat Festival is not only to raise funds for the Downtown Revitalization Project, but to attract new visitors to downtown Gallipolis. The Gallipolis City Park is an ideal location for the Festival, with many restaurants and shops within walking distance. We believe that people will fall in love with our town, just like we have. They simply need a reason to visit for the first time.”

This year’s festival will feature food vendors and on-site tattoos by Temple Tattoo, Gallipolis. Designs will vary in price and include the festival’s mascot, Rowdy the River Rat, and other flash art.

Ticket prices will remain at $35 through August 31, but will raise to $45 beginning September 1. There is no minimum age requirement to enter the festival. Children 10 and under may enter free of charge with appropriate paperwork to verify the child’s age. Those 21 and over wishing to purchase beer must provide identification.

For more information about the Festival and the Downtown Revitalization Project, visit: riveratfestival.com and galliadrp.com.

Tyler Childers performed at the first River Rat Festival in 2017 at Gallipolis City Park.