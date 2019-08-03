Gallia Jr. Fair Livestock Champions

GALLIPOLIS — It was a week of champions at the Gallia County Junior Fair as young showmen (and women) took to the livestock ring with their market animals and returned with awards and banners.

The exhibitors who showed the grand and reserve champions for market goats, hogs, lambs and steers, as well as the sale price per pound for the animals at the livestock sales held Friday and Saturday, were as follows:

Rees Toler showed the Grand Champion Steer which sold for $5 per pound to Toler and Toler Insurance.

Kamryn Meade-Graham showed the Reserve Champion Steer which sold for $5 per pound to the Wiseman Agency.

Justin Butler showed the Grand Champion Market Goat which sold for $31 per pound to the family of Ed Vollborn in his memory. Butler also received the award for Top Goat Born and Raised in Gallia County which came with $250 from Lonesome Ridge Boer Goats.

Hailey Burris showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat which sold for $16 per pound to Mark Porter Ford.

Gracyn Clark showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb which sold for $19 per pound. Saunders Insurance and Mayes Marine Consultation teamed up to bid $15 per pound, with an anonymous donor adding another $4 per pound to the purchase. Clark’s lamb was also the Top Lamb Born and Raised in Gallia County which came with $250 from Willis Funeral Home.

Rees Toler showed the Reserve Champion Lamb which sold for $17 per pound to Ohio Valley Bank. Toler requested all proceeds (not just the resale) go to the fair relocation efforts.

Mason Saunders showed the Grand Champion Hog which sold for $15 per pound to Hoon Inc. & Grace Myers Excavating Inc. during Saturday’s market sale. Saunders’ hog was the Top Market Hog Born and Raised in Gallia County which came with $250 from Willis Funeral Home.

Lillian Rees showed the Reserve Champion Hog which sold for $14 per pound to Triad Environmental Consulting.

Editor’s note: Preliminary sale information, which is subject to change, provided by the OSU Gallia County Extension Office and Ohio Valley Bank and its @OVBTweetsSale Twitter handle. OVB live tweets the sale each year with complete results found at https://twitter.com/ovbtweetssale?lang=en

OSU provides complete sale information on its website at

https://gallia.osu.edu/news/2019-gallia-county-junior-fair-judging-results-0?fbclid=IwAR3hV1LKXncJoX9asEjQ_9ECyudyRWNredfJAIul7w1PCkFdRKaBVrkkLf0

Photos provided by Feed Stop of Gallipolis and Carr Show Goats, which can be found, respectively, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FeedStop/ and https://www.facebook.com/carrshowgoats/

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Gracyn Clark topped the sale bill with her Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Clark-GC-Lamb.jpg Gracyn Clark topped the sale bill with her Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Justin Butler topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Goat at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_GC-Butler.jpg Justin Butler topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Goat at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Kamryn Meade-Graham took home the banner for Reserve Champion Market Steer at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Graham-RC-Steer.jpg Kamryn Meade-Graham took home the banner for Reserve Champion Market Steer at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Hailey Burris took home the banner for the Reserve Champion Market Goat at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_RC-Burrs-Goat.jpg Hailey Burris took home the banner for the Reserve Champion Market Goat at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Carr Show Goats | Courtesy Lillian Rees took home the banner for Reserve Champion Market Hog at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Rees-RC-Hog.jpg Lillian Rees took home the banner for Reserve Champion Market Hog at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Mason Saunders topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Hog at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Saunders-GC-Hog.jpg Mason Saunders topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Hog at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Rees Toler topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Steer at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Tolder-GC-Steer.jpg Rees Toler topped the sale bill with his Grand Champion Market Steer at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy Rees Toler took home the banner for his Reserve Champion Market Lamb at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_Toler-RC-Lamb.jpg Rees Toler took home the banner for his Reserve Champion Market Lamb at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Feed Stop of Gallipolis | Courtesy