Supporting the stadium, STEM project

CENTENARY — OVP HEALTH, formerly Ohio Valley Physicians, has contributed $50,000 to kick off fundraising to build a new, state-of-the-art football stadium and STEM classroom facility on the campus of Gallia Academy High School.

The contribution was initially announced in May at a fundraising event for the project.

Phase One of the project includes a 20,000 square foot field house with an athletic and training facility to accommodate all sports on the first floor, and advanced classrooms and conference rooms on the second floor for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Phase Two includes construction of the football stadium, including bleachers, artificial turf, scoreboard and concessions facilities. Total costs for the project are estimated at between $4.5 million to $5 million.

“OVP HEALTH has been a part of the Gallia County community since 2004, and it has been great to us,” said Stacey Shy, CEO of OVP HEALTH. “We just wanted to do something to give back to the community and to show our appreciation.”

“Gallia Academy High School already has a terrific campus, and with the addition of this new football stadium and STEM classroom facility, it will be a first-class campus and a wonderful asset to the community,” said Shy. “We look forward to going to that first game and seeing this outstanding project come to fruition.”

Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright said he hopes to start construction of Phase One within 500 days of the start of fundraising, or in late 2020.

“When Stacey Shy came forward with a gift of $50,000, that was huge for us,” said Wright. “That show of support means so much to our community, and we are extremely honored to have Stacey and OVP HEALTH as one of our great partners.”

As previously reported, during the project’s kick off event this spring, in addition to the announcement of OVP HEALTH’s $50,000 donation, Ohio Valley Bank donated another $10,000 to the project. At the fundraiser, event organizer Josh Bodimer credited both organizations as huge partners. Ohio Valley Bank had previously donated $100,000 to the stadium during the One Dream, One Team project years back which ultimately birthed blueprints and engineering plans for the project.

For more information on the stadium and STEM project, visit www.gahsstadium.com.

About OVP HEALTH: Headquartered in downtown Huntington, W.Va., OVP HEALTH provides an extensive range of emergency department and hospitalist services for hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers an accredited medication-assisted treatment and counseling program for people suffering from opioid addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and South Carolina. For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.

Some information for this article provided by Linchpin Integrated Media. Dean Wright also contributed to this article.

Pictured is an aerial view of where the new football stadium and STEM facility for Gallia Academy High School will be located, on the school’s current campus. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Gallia-Academy-High-School-2.jpeg Pictured is an aerial view of where the new football stadium and STEM facility for Gallia Academy High School will be located, on the school’s current campus. Linchpin Integrated Media | Courtesy