Fair to welcome Green, other events

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Junior Fair rolls into midweek with nationally-known country singer-songwriter, Riley Green.

Green takes the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m., tonight (Wednesday, July 31).

Green will arrive in Gallipolis fresh off a month-long tour stretch of 14 shows in nine states. He said fans can expect an uptempo performance.

“It’s a pretty high-energy show … a lot of ‘beer cans up in the air’ type music,” Green said. “My band is great. We always try to give a good show and keep fans entertained. We play a lot of originals with a few covers mixed in.”

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Green was raised on the sounds of old traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music.

Although he’s relatively new to the country music scene, Green has experienced his own “amazing” stretch of success the past couple of years.

He’s played in front of thousands of fans this year on Brad Paisley’s World Tour, and he’s set for tour dates this summer with Jon Pardi on the “Heartache Medication Tour.” And in September, Green will embark on his own “Get That Man a Beer” tour.

It doesn’t hurt that he already has a top-five radio hit to his credit.

Green’s 2018 smash “There Was This Girl” took radio by storm and helped introduce his music to country fans. The song ‑ from his 2018 EP “In A Truck Right Now” – reached No. 3 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart and soared to No. 1 on the Canadian Country Billboard chart. His current single “In Love By Now” from his “Get That Man A Beer” EP, was released earlier this year.

The show is included with paid admission to the fair. General daily admission to the fair is $10, which includes free admission to rides and entertainment at the Gallia County Junior Fair.

The complete schedule of fair events for Wednesday, July 31 is as follows:

9 a.m. Beef Breeding Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition (Horse Arena)

3 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Market Lambs (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Costume Contest (Horses) at Horse Arena

6:30 p.m. Fairgrounds Scavenger Hunt Sponsored by GC & HC (Horse Arena)

6:30 p.m. Field Stock Tractor & Semi Pull (Pulling Track)

8:30 p.m. Riley Green performs at Holzer Main Stage

The complete schedule of fair events for Thursday, Aug. 1 is as follows:

8:30 a.m. Steer Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Exhibition Horse Clinic (Horse Arena)

12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing,Watermelon Eating & many more events, followed by Gallia County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area)

1 p.m. Steer and Feeder Calf Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion)

2 p.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena)

4 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)

7 p.m. Garden Tractor and 4 Wheeler Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Master Exhibitor (Show Arena)

8:30 p.m. David Crowder Band performs at (Holzer Main Stage)

Portions of this article contributed by Jim Davis of AIM Media Midwest.

Derek Henry, a 2019 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, competes in the showmanship category with his market hog. Henry took first place in his showmanship class on Tuesday at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.31-Derek.jpg Derek Henry, a 2019 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, competes in the showmanship category with his market hog. Henry took first place in his showmanship class on Tuesday at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Courtesy Country singer-songwriter Riley Green, pictured, takes the Holzer Main State at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31 at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Riley-1.jpg Country singer-songwriter Riley Green, pictured, takes the Holzer Main State at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31 at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Photo by Connor Dwyer