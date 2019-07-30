Jones crowned Miss Gallia 2019

GALLIPOLIS — Skylar Jones was crowned 2019’s Miss Gallia County at the Gallia Junior Fair on its opening night.

Skylar resides in Patriot and is the daughter of Eric and Chasity Baker.

She is a senior at River Valley High School.

During school she has been involved in countless clubs including FFA where she had competed in many S.A.E events. She was the 2018-19 Reporter, 2018 State Degree Recipient, and also received a gold rating on her scrapbook. She was a Rowdy Crowd leader, freshman mentor, gym aide, part of her class officer council, school mascot, a member of the art, Beta, Leo, stand and Student Council clubs, a Mock Trial team member, a varsity softball player and one of her school’s football managers. She was also voted among her peers for “most school spirit.”

In her community, she has been involved in trying to beautify the fairgrounds. She has donated barn signs and with the help of her 4-H club, has donated two new announcer stands for the show area. Jones has been an active member of the Kountry Kritters 4-H club where she has held many offices including her current office being held, vice president. She is part of Gallia County Junior Fair Youth Board where she has held the office news reporter and is currently the vice president. She has been a member of the Gallia County Car Teens, Teen leaders and a member of the Fair for our Future Committee. She has also volunteered her time in many different events inside and outside of our county. She is also a member of the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

She plans to attend Morehead State University in Kentucky and will study agricultural education for the next four years.

“As I go into the growing world of agriculture, I realize that our community needs something,” said Jones. “I stepped back and I thought to myself what can I do to help my community and myself. Agriculture has guided me to where I am today and without it I would not be going into Morehead State University with the confidence I need to succeed. Many young adults in our community are simply unaware of what agriculture is or what it stands for. I want to be that educator that enlightens them and helps them find their pathway in life or just in agriculture itself. 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) have taught me with a strong mind and heart you can pass obstacles and, with your heart mostly, you can cross the finish line.”

As part of the Miss Gallia contest, Jones, as all contestants, was asked a specific question special to their person to answer before judges.

Co-emcee Rochelle Halley asked Jones how she would meet her obligations as Miss Gallia along with those of her current life.

“With the responsibilities of the crown and what it possesses and with the current life I have, I feel that if I were crowned Miss Gallia County tonight, I would be able to use this crown as a microphone,” said Jones. “Miss Gallia County is looked upon in many aspects of life. When you walk into a crowd, Miss Gallia County is looked upon, and even though I am going out of state for school, I will be coming back every weekend to support you guys (the community). I am so dedicated to our fair, and if I was crowned Miss Gallia County tonight, I would talk about agriculture. I would talk about everything going on in our community from suicide prevention to drug overdoses that are really hard topics to talk about. Someone needs to be there to talk about these things to our community. I travel a lot outside of our state, so I would represent our county in and out the state…”

Jones was eventually chosen by judges for the honor.

Miss Congeniality Destiny Dotson was chosen for the honor among her peers. Miss Gallia First Runner-Up was Grace Montgomery. Miss Gallia Second Runner-Up was Allivia Runyon. Miss Gallia Third Runner-Up was Isabella Moore. Miss Gallia Fourth Runner-Up was Olivia Harrison. Ashleigh Miller, Abby VanSickle, Kirsten Hesson and Bailey Walter also competed as princesses in the event.

