GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This Monday, July 29, marks the start of the Gallia County Junior Fair, and the start of fair season in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

The Gallia County Junior Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 3 with the opening days of the Mason County Fair following on Monday, Aug. 5 and the Meigs County Fair on Monday, Aug. 12, respecitively.

Listed below is the daily schedule for the upcoming Gallia County Junior Fair:

70th annual Opening Day

Monday, July 29

“Gallia County Night”

8 a.m. Rabbit Judging & Pet Rabbit (Dairy Barn)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

9 a.m. Tobacco Judging (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Poultry (Following Rabbit Show) at Dairy Barn

11 a.m. Field Crops Activities Building

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

1:30 p.m. Miniature Goat Show (Show Arena)

2 p.m. Cloverbud Show-and-Tell (Gray Pavilion)

3 p.m. Market Goat Show (Show Arena)

3 p.m. South Gallia High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

4 p.m. Gallia Academy High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

5 p.m. River Valley High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

6 p.m. Official Opening (Holzer Main Stage) VFW Post 4464, National Anthem – River Valley High School Band Invocation – Aaron Young, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Gallipolis. Introduction of Dignitaries: Tim Massie. Welcome Address: Ronnie Slone, president

6 p.m. Livestock Skill-A-Thon (Gray Pavilion)

6:30 p.m. Little Miss Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

7 p.m. Championship Rodeo (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Little Mister Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

9:30 p.m. 2019 Gallia County Queen Pageant (Holzer Main Stage)

Tuesday, July 30

“Religious & Senior Citizens Night”

9 a.m. Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

4 p.m. Market Swine (Show Arena)

5:30 p.m. Boy Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Girl Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6:30 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Barnyard Games (Horse Arena)

7 p.m. Poet Voices performs at (Holzer Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. Ryan Stevenson performs at Holzer Main Stage

Wednesday, July 31

9 a.m. Beef Breeding Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition (Horse Arena)

3 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Market Lambs (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Costume Contest (Horses) at Horse Arena

6:30 p.m. Fairgrounds Scavenger Hunt Sponsored by GC & HC (Horse Arena)

6:30 p.m. Field Stock Tractor & Semi Pull (Pulling Track)

8:30 p.m. Riley Green performs at Holzer Main Stage

Thursday, Aug. 1

8:30 a.m. Steer Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Exhibition Horse Clinic (Horse Arena)

12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing,Watermelon Eating & many more events, followed by Gallia County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area)

1 p.m. Steer and Feeder Calf Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion)

2 p.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena)

4 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)

7 p.m. Garden Tractor and 4 Wheeler Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Master Exhibitor (Show Arena)

8:30 p.m. David Crowder Band performs at (Holzer Main Stage)

Friday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. 68th Annual Market Steer Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. 7th Annual Market Goat Sale (Show Arena)

10:30 a.m. 37th Annual Market Tobacco Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by the Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club

11 a.m. 61st Annual Market Lamb Sale (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Horse Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Archery Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

5 p.m. Holzer Health System Award Shows (Gray Pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Muddy Night – Mud Volleyball Tournament (Horse Arena)

5:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Registration at 4:30 p.m. at Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by Gallipolis FFA Alumni

7 p.m. OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Riverside Cloggers followed by The Band Beaver Creek at Holzer Main Stage

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. 59th Annual Market Hog Sale (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Demolition Derbies (Pulling Track) Includes Power Wheels Class, Lawn Mowers, Mini Car, Street Stock Class, Kicker Class

8:30 p.m. “A Taste of Gallia County” at Holzer Main Stage, featuring Gallia County Jamboree Presented by Big Buck Country

The Gallia County Junior Fair offers a busy midway with carnival rides, concessions and games. Other events include “demolition derbies,” truck and tractor pulls, championship rodeo and more.

File photos

On Friday, Aug. 2, local favorite the Riverside Cloggers perform at 7:30 p.m. followed by local band, BeaverCreek. The bands latest accomplishment, winning the first annual Bottom Feeders Battle of the Bands, landed them a spot at Peckfest 2018 opening up for groups such as Mascudine Bloodline and Chase Rice. Then on Saturday, it’s the Big Buck Country Gallia County Jamboree “A Taste of Gallia County” with the show starting at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

Courtesy artist Facebook pages and websites.

David Crowder, known for his band the Dave Crowder Band performs at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. The Dave Crowder Band, a Christian rock and modern worship band from Waco, Texas, scored several hits on the Billboard Christian Charts. Crowder is recognized for songs “Red Letters” and “Come As You Are.”

Courtesy artist Facebook pages and websites.

On Wednesday, July 31, country music star Riley Green takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Green’s 2018 smash “There Was This Girl” took radio by storm and helped introduce his music to country fans. The song ‑ from his 2018 EP “In A Truck Right Now” – reached No. 3 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart and soared to No. 1 on the Canadian Country Billboard chart.

Courtesy artist Facebook pages and websites.

Contemporary Christian artist Ryan Stevenson performs at 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30. Stevenson is known for the songs, “Eye of the storm” and “No Matter What.”

Courtesy artist Facebook pages and websites.

Leading off the entertainment this year will be Poet Voices at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. Over the years the group became a staple in Gospel Music and garnered many of the top honors in the field, including 5 #1 songs and a string of top 40 hits.

Courtesy artist Facebook pages and websites.

The Gallia County Junior Fair will provide young showmen an opportunity to display their market animals, with several livestock shows planned throughout the week.