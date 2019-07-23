Gallipolis receives special honor

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis will be one of five communities recognized in Ohio Magazine’s 14th annual Ohio’s Best Hometowns issue.

Gallipolis was selected for this honor because of its thriving sense of community, beautiful downtown and attractions that honor the town’s history and heritage, according to a press release from Ohio Magazine.

In celebration of Gallipolis being named one of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns, the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting the community to join together in Gallipolis City Park on Friday, July 26, at noon for a community photo. There will be hotdogs and drinks, while supplies last, at the following the photo.

In this special collectors’ issue, Ohio Magazine will also recognize four other communities as 2019–20 Ohio’s Best Hometowns: Fremont, Hamilton, Hartville and Newark. The issue will be on newsstands by Nov. 3. Subscriptions purchased by Oct. 1 will begin with the November issue.

To determine the honorees, Ohio Magazine solicited nominations and conducted site visits across the state. The editors evaluated the nominees in six categories — Community Spirit, Education, Entertainment, Health and Safety, Business Environment and Culture and Heritage — to help finalize their selections.

Each of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns will be featured in the November, January and July issues, showing readers unique places to visit and ways to enjoy each location. The Best Hometowns are encouraged to mark this special honor with celebrations throughout the year.

About Ohio Magazine: Ohio Magazine serves energetic and involved Ohioans by providing award-winning stories and pictures of Ohio’s most interesting people, arts, entertainment, history, homes, dining, family life, festivals and regional travel. We capture the beauty, the adventure and the fun of life in the Buckeye State.

The Kerr Memorial Fountain’s restoration in Gallipolis City Park was started in late May with Saunders Contracting leading the effort. The fountain is a staple of City Park where a community photo will take place this Friday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_0723191647.jpg The Kerr Memorial Fountain’s restoration in Gallipolis City Park was started in late May with Saunders Contracting leading the effort. The fountain is a staple of City Park where a community photo will take place this Friday. Dean Wright | OVP

Chosen as one of ‘Ohio’s Best Hometowns’ by Ohio Magazine