Authorities believe fire no accident

CHESHIRE — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gallia Sheriff’s Office have reportedly identified persons of interest they believe may have started the old Kyger Creek/River Valley High School fire Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges may be filed in the near future, said a release from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday morning.

According to Brian Bohnert, state public information officer from the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire occurred reportedly near the school’s gymnasium and the cause is still being investigated. The sheriff’s release says by the time first responders were on scene, the entire gymnasium had been engulfed.

First responders received the fire call at roughly 8:25 p.m., Saturday.

Five departments assisted in bringing the fire under control, the Gallipolis Fire Department, the Middleport Fire Department, the Rutland Fire Department, the Pomeroy Fire Department and the Gallia Springfield Township Fire Department. Gallia EMS was also on scene as a precaution due to the extreme temperatures.

No one was injured during the event.

The old Kyger Creek/River Valley High School burns Saturday evening. Five area fire departments joined in mutual aid to put out the flames. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_KygerFire-2.jpg The old Kyger Creek/River Valley High School burns Saturday evening. Five area fire departments joined in mutual aid to put out the flames. Courtesy photo | Jennifer Harrison