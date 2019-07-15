Fire at former school investigated

CHESHIRE — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gallia Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire which took hold of the old Kyger Creek High School Saturday evening.

According to state public information officer, Brian Bohnert, the fire occurred reportedly near the school’s gymnasium and the cause is still being investigated.

First responders received the fire call at roughly 8:25 p.m.

Five departments assisted in bringing the fire under control, the Gallipolis Fire Department, the Middleport Fire Department, the Rutland Fire Department, the Pomeroy Fire Department and the Gallia Springfield Township Fire Department. Gallia EMS was also on scene as a precaution due to the extreme temperatures.

No one was injured during the event.

The school has also been recognized as the former River Valley High School.

Ohio Valley Publishing will continue reports as details unfold.

The old Kyger Creek High School burns Saturday evening. Five area fire departments joined in mutual aid to put out the flames.