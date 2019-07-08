LaRose to keynote GOP Corn Roast

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Republican Party recently announced plans have been set for the Gallia GOP 2019 Corn Roast to be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. and will be held at what has been called the past Bob Evans Farm Shelter House in Rio Grande.

This event is open to the public, features roasted corn, hamburgers, hot dogs, other sides, and the meal is donation only. The featured speaker for this event will be Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. LaRose was a featured speaker at last year’s Corn Roast when he was campaigning for office. He assumed office as the Ohio Secretary of State in January 2019.

LaRose, the former Ohio Senator for District 27 chaired the Commerce and Workforce Committee along with the Senate Transportation Committee. He was also previously chair of the Public Safety, Local Government and Veterans Affairs Committee as well as the State and Local Government Committee.

LaRose represented the residents of Summit, Stark and Wayne Counties. According to Ohiosenate.gov, “In 2014, Governing magazine recognized LaRose as one of ‘12 State Legislators to Watch.’ The magazine, whose annual list highlights six Democrats and six Republicans from statehouses across the nation, praised LaRose’s efforts to improve political civility in Columbus. LaRose was recognized for his dynamic leadership and community service being named to the Greater Akron Chamber’s ‘30 for the Future.’ He also completed the prestigious Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development program hosted by the Council of State Governments. Other honors include the History Leadership Award, the Small Business Advocate Award, AMVETS Legislator of Year, the Award for Legislative Excellence from the Ohio National Guard Association, and the Leadership Award from the Israeli Leadership Institute.”

LaRose is noted to have served as an Army Green Beret for 10 years while in Kosovo, Iraq and with a narcotics busting task force along the US and Mexico border.

The evening will also include door prizes and drawings. If someone has questions, they can call Gallia GOP Chairman Russ Moore at 740-645-3243.

Then District 27 Ohio State Senator and now Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Hudson), left, served as a Gallia GOP Corn Roast speaker in 2018 along with local State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell). Dean Wright | OVP