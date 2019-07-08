Sheriff’s office investigates Crown City shooting

CROWN CITY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to an early Monday morning shooting which occurred in the Village of Crown City where one man was taken into custody.

“The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 3:06 a.m. of a male who had been shot and had then walked to a neighbor’s residence,” said Champlin in a statement. “Upon the arrival of deputies and Gallia County EMS, the victim, Michael Miller, age 44, of Crown City, Ohio, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a Huntington area trauma center by Gallia County EMS. Through our investigation, we have determined that the gunshot wound was the result of a domestic-related situation at the home where the victim resides. At this time, one male has been taken into custody. That male is identified as Zachariah Jones, age 34, of Crown City, Ohio.”

At this time, this investigation is ongoing and charges are pending consultation with Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.

