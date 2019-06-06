Schneider to headline ‘River Rec’

GALLIPOLIS — One of the “good ol’ boys” is headlining this year’s Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.

John Schneider, popular singer and actor, will be performing as part of the Big Buck Country Jamboree on Thursday, July 4. The jamboree begins at 7 p.m. with confirmed opening act Rob McNurlin & the Beatnik Cowboys opening the show and Schneider as the headliner. The concert, held on First Avenue, is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to have John Schneider be a part of our Big Buck 101.5/Mark Porter Summer Jamboree at the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival on July 4th,” Jason Toy of Big Buck Country said. “John is an icon when it comes to not only country music, but also on television and film, as well as a great guy. We’re looking forward to having him come to Gallipolis. He’s going to put on one heck of a great free show and have the opportunity to hang out with the fans. It’s going to be fun.”

Schneider is known for his breakout role as Bo Duke on the “Dukes of Hazard” and more recently as Superman’s dad Jonathon Kent, on “Smallville.” But, he’s also had a career in music spanning 30 years. According to his official website, his debut album, “Now or Never” reached number 8 on the US Country Billboard charts, and his single of the same name – a remake of the classic Elvis Presley song – remains the top charting Elvis cover of any genre. From 1984 to 1987 Schneider released six albums under MCA Nashville including his number one album “A Memory Like You” and the quintessential “Greatest Hits” album. He released his hit, “Ruffled Skirts” in 2017.

“We have received an overwhelming response since announcing the Jamboree details,” Elisha Orsbon, executive director of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and member of the river recreation festival committee said. “Many locals grew up watching The Dukes of Hazzard and fell in love with Bo Duke and the General Lee. While we are excited to have John Schneider performing for the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, 80’s kids are also excited to have the opportunity to meet an icon from their childhood. Thanks to Big Buck Country and all the Jamboree sponsors, we are delighted to provide the community with this opportunity.”

The Big Buck 101.5/Mark Porter Auto Group Summer Jamboree is presented by the Thomas Do It Center, McDonald’s in Gallipolis, Rio Grande & Point Pleasant, Valley Stone Yard & Maritime Center, Farmers Bank, Comfort Courier, LLC, Ohio Valley Bank, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and welcomed by Courtside Bar and Grille, Lykins Energy Solutions, Dave’s Supreme Auto and Dailey Tire.

McNurlin, the opening act, is also well known and has performed at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch, the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah, Okla. and The Bluebird Cafe’ in Nashville, Tenn, as well as on Mountain Stage (Public Radio International), Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour (syndicated), Music From The Mountains (West Virginia Public Radio) and more.

More details about Schneider’s performance to be released as they are available.

Important upcoming deadlines for “River Rec” are as follows:

Parade registration deadline is June 10. Registration is required even if not participating in float judging.

Little Mister and Miss Firecracker registration deadline is June 10.

Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show registration is $8 until June 24 and $12 after June 24. Deadline to register is 5 p.m., July 1.

Rotary Mile registration available online through June 30, after June 30 register the day of the event, July 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Baby Tot Sparkler Contest registration information is as follows: Early registration deadline is Monday, July 1. Online applications will not be accepted after this date; however, you may register on July 4, prior to the event for $20 per child. Cost by deadline is $15 per child, while July 4th registration is $20 per child. Payment must be included with application. Final registration and check-in will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the Gallipolis City Park on Thursday, July 4. Parents who pre-register their child/children will pick up their number at this time.

For more information, visit the festival’s website at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/ or call the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce at 740-446-0596.

More on “River Rec” in upcoming editions.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

