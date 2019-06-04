Summer in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — The official start to summer is just over two weeks away but some of Gallia County’s biggest events are already set for the season for those looking to plan a “staycation.”

From annual events like the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival in July to the Vinton Bean Dinner in August, to weekly offerings like Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony, there is something for almost anyone from now through September.

Though summer technically ends in September, it’s also a big month with the The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre and the Ohio Valley Symphony offering up “Opera Gala-Polis” and at the Bossard Library “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future” exhibit opens to help earthlings explore the “final frontier.”

Below is an annual events calendar for Gallia County, June – September.

June

Hot Summer Nights, concert series at the French Art Colony Pavilion, gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with June’s lineup as follows June 6, Devin Henry; June 13, Todd Martin; June 20, Micah Kesselring; June 27, Hurlbut & Friends.

Second annual Redneck Day, June 29, 10 a.m., Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. Redneck Relay games, truck, tractor and Jeep show, cobbler baking contest, and homemade ice cream contest. Shooting Sports center, 3D archery tournament, local artisans and vendors, truck pulls.

July

Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, July 3-4, Gallipolis City Park. Celebrate America’s Independence at Gallipolis City Park with inflatables, games, concessions, a parade, circus sideshow, free entertainment and fireworks. Admission is free. More on this year’s musical headliner in an upcoming edition.

Fourth of July Parade, noon, July 4, downtown Gallipolis. A staple of the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival. One of the largest parades in the area.

5K Run/Ruck Walk, July 6. The Ohio Valley Bank sponsors this event in support of local veterans and those in the surrounding areas. The walk will start and end at the Haskins Park Veterans Memorial on Mill Creek Road in Gallipolis. Check-In will begin at 7 a.m. and the group will step-off promptly at 8 a.m.

The Hoop Project, July 20-21, First Avenue at Gallipolis City Park, Gallia’s three-on-three full court basketball tournament offers age brackets for children and on into adulthood, including divisions for boys, girls, men and women of all skill levels.

Hot Summer Nights, concert series at the French Art Colony Pavilion, gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with July’s lineup as follows: July 11, Stringbenders; July 18, Ben Davis, Jr.; July 25, Devin Henry.

Gallia County Junior Fair, July 29 – Aug. 3 at the fair grounds located at 189 Jackson Pike in Gallipolis. Carnival, amusement rides, musical entertainment, track events, concessions and more offered.

August

Annual Vinton Civil War Bean Dinner, Aug. 3, Vinton. American Legion Post 161 and Auxiliary will once again be hosting with a parade, live music, children’s activities and more.

Gallipolis Car Club Car Show, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. – noon, Gallipolis City Park. Classic and custom cars.

Holzer Hospice Car Show, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thaler Building, 2881 State Route 160, Gallipolis.

Hot Summer Nights, concert series at the French Art Colony Pavilion, gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with August’s lineup as follows: Aug. 8, Matt Metheney; Aug. 15, Daniel Joseph; Aug. 22, TBA; Aug. 29, Brent Patterson.

September

“SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” Sept. 7 – Jan. 5, 2020, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, Gallipolis. Interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and as seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Free admission.

Gallia County BBQ Festival, Sept. 14, Gallipolis City Park. Teams cook up their best secret recipes for awards. Free admission, entertainment and activities as well as mouth-watering food for sale.

The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, Sept. 14, “Opera Gala-Polis” performed by the Ohio Valley Symphony with Maestro Steven Huang and mezzo-soprano Katherine Rohrer. Season opener.

Emancipation Proclamation Celebration, Sept. 20-22, events at Ariel Opera House and Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds at 189 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, more details TBA.

Hot Summer Nights, concert series at the French Art Colony Pavilion, gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with September’s lineup as follows: Sept. 5, The Next Level; Sept. 12, The Band Beavercreek; Sept. 19, Jake Dunn; Sept. 26, Hard Reign.

(Editor’s note: These were the events available to the Gallipolis Daily Tribune at press time. Email your event to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com for publication consideration.)

What's better than a cold lemonade on a summer day? The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival returns July 3-4 to downtown. The Hoop Project returns July 20-21 in Gallipolis.

Annual events calendar