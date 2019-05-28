Posted on by

Gallia Memorial Day Parade: Rolling in remembrance


Gallipolis Shriners ride by on their traditional parade fire truck.

Gallipolis Shriners ride by on their traditional parade fire truck.


Dean Wright | OVP

Mini-cars are a popular sight at Gallipolis parades.


Dean Wright | OVP

Crown City Volunteer Fire Department brought out its trucks for the day.


Dean Wright | OVP

Area residents wait the rolling convoy of parade participants.


Dean Wright | OVP

Weapons utilized in previous World War conflicts are displayed on Second Avenue.


Dean Wright | OVP

American Legion Post 27 and Ladies Auxiliary rolls by.


Dean Wright | OVP

Area Boy Scouts display American flags.


Dean Wright | OVP

Model A car lovers share their automotive antiques.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Academy Band treads by.


Dean Wright | OVP

VFW 4464 Honor Guard presents the colors at the head of the Gallia Memorial Day Parade.


Dean Wright | OVP

Model A cars roll into view.


Dean Wright | OVP

River Valley and South Gallia Bands play patriotic tunes.


Dean Wright | OVP

