GIB takes root with Planting Day

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Bloom is officially kicking off the growing season this Saturday in Gallipolis City Park with its annual Planting Day, starting at 10 a.m.

According to GIB Treasurer Diana Parks, volunteers are encouraged to meet at the clock in the park closest to Second Avenue. The event will take place, rain or shine. No plant exchange will be held this year. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and garden trowels. This year, GIB will be planting Supertunia Vista Fuchsia, Supertunia Vista Bubblegum and Supertunia Vista Silverberry flowers.

“We’re returning to our traditional pink this year like we did in 2017,” said Parks. “We feel it’s our most popular color and really brings out areas like City Park.”

After flowers are planted in the park, volunteers will move to the Gallipolis Community Garden across from Washington Elementary School to plant vegetables. Approximately 80 pots will be planted Saturday and 125 hanging baskets will be hung from poles about town after Mother’s Day.

“GIB brings people into our town and we have a lot of visitors who come and compliment us all the time about how beautiful our park is and how lucky we are,” said Parks. “I think it’s a big attraction to our town and hopefully it’ll keep growing and bring more businesses.”

Parks thanked volunteers and donors as well as Bob’s Market for it’s continued gardening coaching as GIB continues its mission of beautification.

“We want to refocus and get back to what we do best and that’s our floral displays,” said GIB President Karen Smith earlier in the year. “

America in Bloom is a nationwide beautifying contest. For several years, Gallipolis in Bloom has brought back awards for its displays, historical heritage and small town pride celebrations while competing in AIB. For now, the beautification group says it will not be competing as it reassesses its future and gets back “to its roots.” Smith said in February there is a good possibility that GIB may return to the competition in the future, however.

For more information call Karen Smith at 740-645-7891, Betty Beggrow at 740-794-0947, Diana Parks at 740-441-7418 or Kathy Waller at 740-274-0200.

Residents of Gallia recently planted a tree in celebration of Arbor Day in the Gallipolis Community Garden. From left to right are Gallipolis in Bloom's Cathy Waller, Diana Parks, Betty Begrow and Bob's Market's Ashley Riffle. In center is Gallipolis City Commissioner Tony Gallagher who read a proclamation from the city memorializing the day.