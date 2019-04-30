RIO GRANDE — With warm weather finally bringing southeast Ohio out of a winter nap, Raised Around Rio returns to Rio Grande, starting Wednesday and ending September 7.

“Raised Around Rio is important because of community involvement,” said event organizer Jennifer Littlejohn. “We have a lot of local talent and local artisans that need to show off their talent. We help them because we’re an artisan market and not just a farmer’s market. There are a lot of people who don’t want to travel to Charleston, Huntington or even Athens to get produce or goods. We’re here local and we’re here for local people and visitors.”

Typically, the market begins when the weather begins to warm up and is held every Wednesday on North College Avenue in Rio Grande from 4 to 7 p.m. This year, the market will also be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Saturday market will be located a little east of the intersection of Ohio 588 and Ohio 325, right beside Twisted Specialty Supply.

“It’s great to watch the community out here,” said Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter of the market in the past. “People aren’t just here to compete but they’re helping others set up their tents right next to each other. It brings a sense of us all together because it’s not just about food. We have folks who crochet items and other stuff.”

The market anticipates a little less than 40 vendors joining this year.

Littlejohn and Easter had spoken a few years back about getting a market together. Easter asked Littlejohn if she would eventually like to jump start the project.

“I sort of got volunteered the love and it’s been a good experience,” said Littlejohn. “The difference between a crafter and an artisan is that crafters often do their (projects) as a hobby. Artisans do it professionally.”

Littlejohn is a practiced creator of salves, soaps and lotions made from goat’s milk and locally grown herbs which become part of her mixture.

For more information, visit Raised Around Rio’s Facebook page.

