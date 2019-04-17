Bossard participates in Library Legislative Day

Representatives with Bossard Memorial Library recently participated in Library Legislative Day at the Ohio Statehouse in support of Ohio’s public libraries. Bossard Library was chosen as one of eight libraries across the state to showcase their services to Ohio’s legislators, including State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), House District 93; and State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield), House District 79. Pictured is Rep. Koehler, at left, greeting Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, at right, in front of the Bossard Library table in the Statehouse Rotunda. During the event, Gov. DeWine addressed the more than 275 public library directors, fiscal officers, and trustees gathered at the Statehouse before personally discussing the services showcased by each of the eight libraries gathered in the Statehouse Rotunda, including Bossard Library. Attendees also heard remarks from Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights).

