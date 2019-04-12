Sheriff’s office investigates death, shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Friday afternoon, earlier the same morning at approximately 9:43 a.m., his office responded to a residence on East Bethel Church Road regarding a reported shooting which had occurred at a residence.

As a result of the initial response of officers to the scene, officers have confirmed the death of one individual at this time. Investigators have been on scene conducting an evaluation and investigation of the scene throughout the day which has continued through the time of this statement’s release at roughly 4:30 p.m. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending the notification of family.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation and is working coordinated efforts with his office in this investigation. Further details will be made available as this investigation continues,” said Champlin.

