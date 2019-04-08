GDC building demolished for safety concerns

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and the Gallipolis Developmental Center recently were in the process of demolishing a five-story building on its campus due to reported safety concerns with structural integrity.

“We’re bringing it down for a safety issue,” said Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Communications Representative Laura Tucker.

“The building was built in 1959 and the building was called the medical and surgical building,” said Gallipolis Developmental Center Superintendent Susan Smith. “Most people remember the medical and surgical building as being a turning point in the history of what was then called Gallipolis State Institute…It was completed, which allowed for the clinical care of patients and hospitalization of 100. The building housed a complete X-ray lab, a dental clinic, a morgue and a surgical unit. It was designed to accommodate the physically ill with complete facilities. It was five stories with 13,096 square feet and had 145 rooms in it.”

The property gained the name of the Gallipolis Developmental Center in 1979, said the superintendent.

Reportedly, discussion surrounding the building’s demolition had existed for some time.

“The building was very old and leaning,” said Smith. ”Being a five-story building and leaning, we were concerned for the residents living here, and of course, the community.”

“Our plans are to beautify the property, plant some grass seed and flowers,” said Tucker.

Crews work to tear down the old medical and surgical building on the Gallipolis Developmental Center property, Thursday.