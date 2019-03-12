Ready for River Rec

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival committee is gearing up for the 54th annual festival. The committee consists of community members who continuously volunteer their time to encourage growth in the community.

The 2019 festival is scheduled for July 3-4. KidzDay returns on July 3, as well as Gospel & Contemporary Christian lineups, and the anticipated Little Mister & Miss Firecracker contest. The Baby Tot Sparkler contest, Rotary Mile, Parade, & Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show are scheduled for July 4. There are new events underway such as Senior’s Bingo, a Circus Sideshow and an exciting Rubber Ducky Race. The Big Buck Country Jamboree is also returning on July 4. As in recent years, The Gallipolis River Recreation Queen, Jr. Miss, & Petite Miss Pageants will be held at Bossard Memorial Library on July 1. The deadline to register for the royalty pageants is March 22.

Some changes to be aware of this year are parade time, rules, and costs. For 2019, each vehicle entry for the parade will cost $10 for non-Chamber members and $5 for members. Each year, the committee tries to bring new ideas and events to the festival and the funds raised from the parade will contribute to its growth. The parade will be recorded this year for viewing on Rio Grande’s Cable Access. Shows on that channel are now being aired in multiple cities, which include Spectrum Cable in Rio Grande, Chillicothe, Wellston & Jackson, Ohio, PTV in Youngstown, BTV in Beavercreek, Waycross Community Media in Cincinnati, DATV in Dayton and ACTV in Athens. Due to the exposure, three meetings will be scheduled prior to the parade. One representative from each parade registration is required to attend one of these meetings. This is also where participants will receive their lineup packets and numbers.

All registrations and updated Gallipolis River Recreation Festival information can be found at www.gallipolisriverrec.com. The committee will have a booth available at the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo on Saturday, March 16 at Gallia Academy Middle School. You will also be able to purchase your duck for the Rubber Ducky Race, as well as preorder the very first official Lucky Cat Design River Rec shirt. Anyone interested in volunteering for this year’s festival can call 740-446-0596 or email eorsbon@galliacounty.org

Article submitted on behalf of Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.

Cole Washington was crowned the 2018 Little Mister Firecracker last summer at the amphitheater during the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_7.03-RR-Washington.jpg Cole Washington was crowned the 2018 Little Mister Firecracker last summer at the amphitheater during the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.