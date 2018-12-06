Parade, Santa comes to town

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Christmas Parade is slated to jingle into action this Saturday.

Parade organizers said they moved the annual event to Dec. 8 and slate it to start rolling 1 p.m., instead of the traditional first weekend of the month due to rain. According to Gallia Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse, lineup will be scheduled the same time as was previously arranged.

Currently, around 90 organizations have signed to walk with the parade, compromised of businesses, nonprofit and government groups.

“There’s various groups like Girl Scouts, twirlers, cheerleaders, bands,” said Crouse previously. “We have horseback riders and Santa Claus, of course. We can’t forget about him.”

The gift-giving legend will be riding a firetruck, said Crouse, as is tradition in Gallipolis.

Crouse said the visitors bureau had taken responsibility for the parade from the Gallia Chamber of Commerce shortly after the passing of former Chamber Executive Director Lorie Neal. The bureau has had responsibility for roughly the last six years.

“I think it’s a homecoming,” said Crouse recently. “It’s something that everyone counts on every year. I can’t say if it’s the largest parade of the year, but it always has a good turnout. With the addition of the Gallipolis in Lights, I think it’s a good combination. That’s what I think. It’s a homecoming.”

Santa Claus is anticipated to be available for visitation in the City Park Santa House after the parade.

The Gordon family has the honor of serving as this year’s parade marshal in memory of passed Gallipolis resident, city manager and area philanthropist, Robert Gordon, more commonly known as Bob or Bobby Gordon. Gordon died on Sept. 24 and has long been remembered as a director of the children’s residential treatment program at Woodland Centers, a Gallipolis city manager, an executive director of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Treatment Alternatives to Street Crime organization as well as a Gallipolis Health commissioner among his many other services to the Gallia community.

File photo