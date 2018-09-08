FAC sponsors Appalachian Art Festival

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony will shine a spotlight on Appalachian artists with their first Appalachian Art Festival, Saturday, Sept. 15.

Artists, representing various fields, will come together on the grounds of the French Art Colony, to provide, supporters say, a day of family fun for the community to enjoy, all while celebrating the arts.

The festival will feature a unique blend of demonstrations, fine art, live performances, food and more. Inside Riverby, home of the French Art Colony, will be a display of handmade quilts, by Janice Singer. While viewing the quilts, guests may view a wool spinning demonstration by Ellen Sheets, along with watching Beth Ruff weave rugs, using a traditional loom.

Guests can also walk the grounds of the FAC, as they support local art vendors attending the festival. The Artisan Shoppe will feature a blacksmith, demonstrating his craft. Other local vendors include Silver Market Company, Lori Taylor’s handcrafted jewelry, Momma Duck Creations, Appalachian author Stacie Hutton, Vile Vortex Studio’s 3-D printed and electroformed jewelry, Lucky Cat Design Company, Courtney Ritchie’s glass sculpting and more. There will even be an opportunity for guests to participate in the art themselves, with a Make+Take class for children and adults, hosted by BoardRoom46.

The Appalachian Art Festival will feature Bobby McClaskey BBQ, the Emancipation Proclamation Committee’s apple butter, Angie Burns homemade preserves and treats, with the FAC Board of Trustees providing an array of baked goods. Legal beverages will be available throughout the day, for purchase.

The entertainment schedule during the day’s festivities includes: 1 p.m., Linda Sigismundi on dulcimer, 2-4 p.m., Mark Ward on guitar, 2-7 p.m., hayrides by Patty Slayton, 4:30 p.m., Adele Brown, Appalachian storyteller, 5:30 p.m., Bone and Fiddle Dance Collective, 6:30 p.m., live music.

Admission is $5 per person and gates open at 10 a.m. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars, to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the French Art Colony, by calling 740-446-3834 or visit their website at www.frenchartcolony.org.

A member of the Bone and Dance Fiddle Collective practices her craft. Courtesy photo