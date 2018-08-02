Bob Evans ends Meyer endorsement

OHIO VALLEY — Bob Evans Restaurants, in a Twitter announcement made at 11 a.m., Thursday, said that the company is suspending its endorsement of Urban Meyer, head Ohio State University football coach, amidst controversy that he allegedly remained silent after having knowledge about a domestic violence incident involving a colleague.

“At Bob Evans Restaurants, we believe strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded. We are suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation,” said the Bob Evans Farms Twitter account.

According to Urban Meyer’s official Twitter account, posted July 30,” I’m excited to announce my partnership with @BobEvansFarms to help raise the bar on breakfast, with all proceeds going to the Urban Meyer Family Foundation supporting multiple charitable organizations. Bob Evans guests can expect our A-game for every meal….”

Brett McMurphy, a sports journalist who was previously with CBS and ESPN, reported a story Wednesday, according to his social media profile on Facebook, that he had an exclusive interview with Courtney Smith, the former wife of fired Ohio State University assistant coach Zach Smith, that revealed Meyer reportedly knew of the abuse allegations involving Smith and his then wife in 2015.

