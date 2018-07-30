Search warrant conducted on Porter Road

BIDWELL — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced that the Gallia County law enforcement community is conducting an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics which began late Sunday evening and continued into the early morning hours Monday.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office has said a large quantity of money and cash were seized from a residence on Porter Road in the Bidwell community of Gallia County. In addition, a small caliber firearm was recovered as well.

“This investigation is a result of the diligence of the entire Gallia County law enforcement community working collaboratively and it has resulted in a search warrant to ensure that a large quantity of narcotics was prevented from making it onto the streets and into the hands of local addicts. I am proud of these continued efforts of all of our law enforcement agencies working together to fight this battle in an effort to win this war against the out of town drug dealers who think that they can prey on our neighbors and family members,” said Champlin

Champlin further states, “This investigation is still ongoing and is being led by The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force who will be in consultation with Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s office regarding charges on the suspects.”

Names of suspects were not released as of publishing time while law enforcement continues interviews with the investigation.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Champlin encourages the public to keep feeding his office tips either through his deputies or by leaving an anonymous message on the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 740-446-6555.

