LaRose to keynote GOP Corn Roast

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Republican Party will once again be holding its annual Corn Roast this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Evans Farm Shelter House and will feature District 27 Ohio State Senator and Ohio Secretary of State candidate Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) as its keynote speaker.

The event is free and open to the public. According to previous GOP event organizers, the event has long served as a less formalized meeting for area Republicans and their visitors, unlike the Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner often held in spring. For those interested in meeting with their Republican government officials, this is a chance.

To find the shelter house, enter Rio Grande from US 35 by taking Ohio 325 south and then following Ohio 588 southeast. Take the first entrance right after Bevo Francis Way and head straight past the Stanley Evans Athletic and Recreation Field towards the shelter house.

Gallia GOP Chairman Russ Moore is anticipated to speak along with Ohio State Representative and Speaker of the House Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), according to Corn Roast event organizer Anita Moore.

LaRose represents the residents of Summit, Stark and Wayne Counties. According to Ohiosenate.gov, “In 2014, Governing magazine recognized LaRose as one of ‘12 State Legislators to Watch.’ The magazine, whose annual list highlights six Democrats and six Republicans from statehouses across the nation, praised LaRose’s efforts to improve political civility in Columbus. LaRose was recognized for his dynamic leadership and community service being named to the Greater Akron Chamber’s ‘30 for the Future.’ He also completed the prestigious Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development program hosted by the Council of State Governments. Other honors include the History Leadership Award, the Small Business Advocate Award, AMVETS Legislator of Year, the Award for Legislative Excellence from the Ohio National Guard Association, and the Leadership Award from the Israeli Leadership Institute.”

The senator chairs the Commerce and Workforce Committe along with the Senate Transportation Committee. He was also previously chair of the Public Safety, Local Government and Veterans Affairs Committee as well as the State and Local Government Committee.

LaRose is noted to have served as an Army Green Beret for 10 years while in Kosovo, Iraq and with a narcotics busting task force along the US and Mexico border.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-15.jpg