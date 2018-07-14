Gallia Jr. Fair entertainment lineup

GALLPOLIS — Along with the contests, food and rides, the Gallia Junior Fair has long had a variety of musicians and entertainment take center of the Holzer Main Stage, and this year looks to be no different.

The Jordan Family Band will kickoff the fair’s six major entertainment acts over the course of six days and will bring their flavor of gospel to Gallia starting at 7 p.m., July 31.

According to the group’s website, ” In October of 2009 Josh Jordan’s dad, Bro. Fain Jordan, passed away unexpectedly. It was shortly thereafter, while struggling with shock and a great sense of loss, the Lord allowed Josh, his wife Randa, and their three boys to hear the single “Dealing With Gold” by the Inspirations while driving down the road one evening. Through this song, the Lord brought great comfort to their family and touched their hearts deeply. It quickly became a favorite of the entire family. After purchasing the album in its entirety, the Jordan children – Hutch, Alex and Grant – quickly started singing along with each of its tracks… (The family) began by learning the boy’s favorite track, “Dealing With Gold” and from the first time they stood and sang it in church, the response was overwhelming!”

Hollyn will take the stage July 31 at 8:30 p.m. as well. According to crossrhythms.co.uk, she was born in Waverly and grew up singing in her church before she competed in American Idol’s season 12. She was eliminated from the competition but was contacted by Toby Mckeehan, known as TobyMac, who took note of her talent. Holly would sign with Gotee Records, a Christian record label. According to the website, “Hollyn’s debut single ‘Alone’ was written by Hollyn, McKeehan, producer Bryan Fowler and Toby’s son, rapper TRU…”

Shenandoah will take the main stage Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. According to the group’s Facebook page, “When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as ‘Two Dozen Roses,’ ‘Church on Cumberland Road’ and ‘Next to You, Next to Me’ as well as such achingly beautiful classics as ‘I Want to be Loved Like That’ and the Grammy winning ‘Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart’ duet with Alison Krauss. Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career.”

Natalie Grant takes the Holzer Main Stage Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m., Her website says “seven-time Grammy nominated Natalie Grant is known for her powerful and soaring vocals, heart-gripping lyrics and passionate performances, and has remained one of the top-selling Christian & Gospel artists since her 2005 breakout RIAA Gold certified album, ‘Awaken.’ She has since gone on to have over 3 million in career sales. The Gospel Music Association has named her Female Vocalist of the Year five times and she has had multiple number 1’s on the Billboard singles and albums charts, including her most recent record titled, ‘Be One.’”

Out of West Virginia, Parkersburg’s The Sheppard Brothers will headline the fair Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. According to the group’s website, “The Sheppard Brothers is a bluegrass band based out of the Parkersburg, West Virginia area. Although the band has been together 36 years, it has undergone very few member changes. The three brothers, Terry, Mike, and Butch Sheppard have the rich, tight vocals associated with a family band. Their connection as a group is very evident, whether they are singing the standards or delivering tasteful renditions of acapella gospel songs. Although mostly noted as a traditional bluegrass group, the Sheppard Brothers deliver performances which all can enjoy.”

Ricochet will close out as the fair’s last musical entertainment, playing Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m. The band’s website says, “In 1996, the members of country super group Ricochet watched their debut single, ‘What Do I Know,’ rise to the top five, earning the band the honor of the highest charting debut single of the year. The follow up single release, ‘Daddy’s Money,’ became an immediate across the board hit, rising to #1 on the Radio & Records Country Singles Chart, the Gavin Country Singles Chart and the Billboard Country Singles Chart (where it stayed #1 for two consecutive weeks). The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them the recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music, a mantle they still wear today.”

