Runyon named River Rec Queen

GALLIPOLIS — Sydnee Runyon was named the 2018 River Recreation Festival Queen and Scholarship winner at Bossard Memorial Library Monday evening.

Sydnee Runyon is the daughter of Kim and Steve Runyon. She attends River Valley High School and will be a sophomore this coming fall. The clubs she is involved in at school include Beta and Leo club. She participates in sports; track, volleyball, and varsity cheer. School activities through drama include the Copa, and the Christmas tour. Sydnee is a member of the River Valley High School Show Choir. In the community she is a member of the Raccoon Valley Livestock Club and has been the treasurer for two years. She is a 4-H member and on the Gallia County junior fair board. Sydnee enjoys volunteering at southern Ohio gymnastics academy helping with younger girl’s classes.

Adrianna Powell was named first runner-up and is the daughter of Jeremy and Deanna Powell and is a Senior at River Valley High School. Her school activities include serving as Vice President of Leo Club, Secretary of National Honor Society, an Art Club Council Member, and being a member of Beta Club, French Club, Student Council, and Prom Committee. She is also a participant in the Mock Trial Competition where she was an attorney, a nominee for Regional Scholars and has been a History Day Participant and member of the TAG (talented and gifted program). Adrianna plans to continue taking dual credit classes and AP classes at River Valley High School during her senior year and graduate with honors. After high school she plans to attend The University of Rio Grande and study Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Nickole Alexis Beaver, was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality and is the daughter of Loren Jr. and Cindy Beaver of Crown City. Nickole is a senior at South Gallia High School, where she is the National Beta Club vice president, Leo Lions’ Club treasurer, varsity cheerleading squad co-captain, class attendant, and attended the Jostens’ Leadership Conference. She is a member of National Honor Society, scholar athlete, FCCLA, float committee, Rio’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and prom committee. Nickole volunteers her time to help with the South Gallia Pennies for Patients drive, youth cheer camps, toasty toes, Leo’s gift wrapping project, taking to the streets, can food drive, American Red Cross Blood Drive, Hannan Trace LEADS, snack pack, Southwestern Fall Carnival, and Gallipolis in Lights Glow Run. In the community, she is an active member in the Mount Zion Youth Group, helps with the community Thanksgiving dinner, and numerous community parades. Nickole plans to further her education by attending Shawnee State University majoring in Occupational Therapy.

Ashley Morris was named third runner-up and is the daughter of Jim and Angel Morris of Vinton. Ashley attends River Valley High School where she is a senior and is a member of the Beta Club. She has also been a cheerleader and participated in track and field. Ashley volunteers her time at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, Christmas family donations, can food drives, helping at the Gallipolis Hoop project and has volunteered in Right to Read week at Vinton Elementary. In the community, she helps with youth cheer camps, Senior night activities, Copacabana where she has helped by being a server and acted in the dinner show, and she is on the Gallipolis Junior Bowling League. Ashley plans to attend Rio Grande University majoring in Radiology Technician.

Grace Cremeans was named Junior Miss Queen and is the daughter of Lori and Matt Cremeans. She attends the Ohio Valley Christian School and will be in the seventh grade. Grace plays basketbal. She is in the band, has participated in the mission lifeline pack and sent food to Haiti. She was in the art show and speech meet. She enjoys 4-H and showing projects at the fair. She is in the For his Glory 4-H club. She has been on the honor roll and a member of Beta Club. Other achievements include first place science project, best decorated cookie display, first place in 4-H laundry and cooking projects, first place and best of show in Art show at the French Art Colony and first place 4-H group pie contest. She enjoys helping others and has raised money with a lemonade stand for toys at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, donated books to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and volunteers at the French Art Colony.

Hannah Pope was named Little Miss Firecracker and is the daughter of Christina Pope. She attends River Valley Middle School and will be in the sixth grade. She is in the school’s Beta club and is on the honor roll. Her favorite food is mashed potatoes. Her favorite color is turquoise.

The River Recreation Festival Court floats by and waves to onlookers as the parade promenades by on Independence Day. From left to right are River Recreation Festival Queen Sydnee Runyon, second-runner-up and Miss Congeniality Nickole Beaver and first runner-up Adrianna Powell. From left to right are Janeann Slagle, River Recreation Queen from 1968 and current Junior Miss Queen Grace Cremeans, River Recreation Festival Queen Sydnee Runyon and Miss Firecracker Hannah Pope.