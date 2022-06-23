Backyard Brawl back for 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big things are coming the Blue and Gold’s way.

The West Virginia football team will be looking to reignite some old rivalries, along with keeping some current ones alive as the Big 12 Conference prepares for some changes.

The Big 12 will gain four more teams next season, with the BYU Cougars, UCF Knights, Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats joining in 2023.

The Blue and Gold finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 (4-5 Big 12) record, putting them sixth in their conference.

With six wins, the Mountaineers qualified for a bowl game.

They ended up falling 18-6 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Perhaps the most-anticipated matchup for the Mountaineers takes place in the very first game of the season.

On Sept. 1, WVU will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers, reigniting the Backyard Brawl.

The two teams haven’t clashed since 2011, with the Mountaineers winning 21-20 at home.

The Mountaineers will also play another old-school foe Sept. 22 in the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mountaineers and Hokies met in the 2021 season at Morgantown, with WVU winning 27-21.

The Blue and Gold have one more out-of-conference game on the 2022 docket, taking on the Towson Tigers of the Football Championship Subdivision.

In-conference, WVU will take on several old foes, including Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State.

The Mountaineers will have a few more games against the Sooners and Longhorns before the two schools break off for the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

