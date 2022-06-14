Minimal changes within OVP area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Jeffersons were all about moving on up.

A couple of Meigs County teams might enjoy the thought of moving on down.

The volleyball teams at Meigs and Eastern were the only notable changes from a year ago as the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its divisional breakdowns for fall sports on Monday.

All six high schools on the Buckeye side of the Ohio Valley Publishing area — MHS, EHS, Gallia Academy, River Valley, Southern and South Gallia — had no changes to their football status from last fall.

The Blue Devils are still the lone Division IV program in the area, while the Marauders and Raiders remain at the Division V level. The Eagles, Tornadoes and Rebels all stayed at the Division VII level as well.

The Blue Devils, Raiders and Marauders remain at D-2 in both boys golf and cross country, while the Eagles, Rebels and Tornadoes do the same in Division III for the same two sports.

The Lady Raiders, Lady Marauders and Blue Angels stay in Division II in girls cross country, with the Lady Eagles, Lady Tornadoes and Lady Rebels returning to the D-3 ranks in the same sport.

All six area programs will be at the Division II level again in girls golf. GAHS will also compete again at the Division II level in both boys and girls soccer.

Both the Blue Angels and the Lady Raiders remain in Division II for volleyball, but the Lady Marauders are dropping down from D-2 to Division III this fall due to the enrollment numbers and competitive balance.

The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Rebels will be back in Division IV like they were a year ago, but the Lady Eagles make a return to the D-4 ranks after spending the last few postseasons in the Division III tournament.

Visit ohsaa.org to see any and all of the 2022 OHSAA fall divisional breakdowns by sport.

Meigs, Eastern drop down a division in volleyball

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

