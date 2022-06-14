Wahama nets 4 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While the season didn’t end the way they wanted, this is still a good feather in the cap.

The Wahama baseball team — which ended its season as Class A runner-up — had four players named to the 2022 WVSWA Class A baseball teams, as voted on by a panel of media members within West Virginia.

The players selected were Ethyn Barnitz as catcher, Bryce Zuspan as pitcher, Aaron Henry as pitcher and Logan Roach as outfield.

Barnitz, Zuspan and Roach were given all-state honors last season, but this is Henry’s first time on the list.

This year Barnitz was named the first team captain — signifying him as the top overall player in Class A this past season.

Zuspan moved up from second team last year to first this past season, while Roach repeats on the second team list.

Henry joins Roach on the second team to round out the White Falcon honorees.

Brayden McClung of Greenbrier West was chosen as the second team captain.

Hannan did not have a player named to the all-state squad.

Below is the full list of the Class A baseball teams, as released by the WVSWA.

2022 WVSWA Class A Baseball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Jonah DiCocco, Charleston Catholic; Bryce Zuspan, Wahama; Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated.

Catcher: Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama (captain); Reece Patterson, Greater Beckley Christian.

Infield: Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Caden Hall, Gilmer County; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Max Molessa, Williamstown.

Outfield: Griffin Boggs, Midland Trail; Karson Reed, Moorefield; Harbor Haught, Williamstown.

Utility: Josh Jenkins, Sherman; Chase McClung, Greenbrier West; Preston Blankenship, Man.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Aaron Henry, Wahama; Coy Angel, Cameron; Bo Thompson, Man.

Catcher: Dale Boone, Greenbrier West; Anthony Anglin, Ravenswood.

Infield: Braydon McClung, Greenbrier West (captain); Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame; Caleb Blevins, Man; Quentin Owens, Ritchie County.

Outfield: Logan Roach, Wahama; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Whitehead, Sherman.

Utility: Michael Farrell, Charleston Catholic; Ben Foster, Wheeling Central; Holden Allen, Sherman.

HONORABLE MENTION

Luke Amaismeier, Madonna; Adam Angel, Cameron; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Larry Bigham, Midland Trail; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated; Hayden Brown, Tyler Consolidated; Braydin Coleman, Williamstown; Hunter Crist, Greater Beckley Christian; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Aiden Eddy, Doddridge County; Christian, Fluharty, Hudndred; Luke Fraley, James Monroe; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Will Graham, Greater Beckley Christian; Eli Grubb, Greater Beckley Christian; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Bryce Hines, Moorefield; Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West; Brandon Isaac, Summers County; Cade Kincaid, Midland Trail; Clayton Kissamore, Pendleton County; Mason Kissamore, Tucker County; Conner Lackey, Tug Valley; Ben Lane, Summers County; Johnathon Mallow, Petersburg; Clay Massey, Sherman; Noah Massey, Notre Dame; Sam Miller, St. Marys; Jacob Painter, Buffalo; Ian Persinger, Calhoun County; Dalton Price, East Hardy; Anthony Rogers, Notre Dame; Slade Saville, Petersburg; Caleb Starkey, Magnolia; Evan Swain, Ravenswood; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Cole Winnell, Wirt County.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

