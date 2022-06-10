GA lands 5 on OVC baseball team

Gallia Academy had five players chosen to the 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

Senior Zane Loveday, junior Maddux Camden and sophomore Cole Hines were respectively named to the first team on behalf of the Blue Devils, who ended up finishing second in the final standings with an 11-3 mark. Only eventual-champion Fairland (12-2) fared better this past spring.

Senior Dalton Mershon and junior Beau Johnson were also selected to the honorable mention squad on behalf of GAHS.

Tyler Sammons of Fairland was named the OVC player of the year, while Michael Hill won top coaching honors in guiding the Dragons to the league championship.

2022 All-OVC Baseball Team

First Team

FAIRLAND (12-2): Tyler Sammons, Blake Trevathan, Brycen Hunt, Alex Rogers, Cooper Cummings.

GALLIA ACADEMY (11-3): Zane Loveday, Maddux Camden, Cole Hines.

IRONTON (9-5): Trevor Kleinman, Jon Wylie, Nate Bias.

PORTSMOUTH (9-5): Daewin Spence, Tyler Duncan, Drew Roe.

ROCK HILL (8-6): Isaiah Kelly, Tyler Brammer.

CHESAPEAKE (3-11): Hayden Blankenship, JD Daniels.

SOUTH POINT (2-12): Blaine Freeman.

COAL GROVE (2-12): Connor Harrison.

Player of the year:

Tyler Sammons, Fairland.

Coach of the year:

Michael Hill, Fairland.

Honorable Mention

Niko Kiritsy, Fairland; Blaze Perry, Fairland; Dalton Mershon, Gallia Academy; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Peyton Aldridge, Ironton; Brady Moatz, Ironton; Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth; Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill; Trenton Williams, Rock Hill; Johnathon Brammer, Chesapeake; Nick Wright, Chesapeake; Nakian Dawson, South Point; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point; Landon Davis, Coal Grove; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

