Wahama lands 3 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To the victors go the spoils.

The Wahama softball team — which repeated as state champions — had three players named to the 2022 WVSWA Class A softball teams, as voted on by a panel of media members within the Mountain State.

The Lady Falcons — for a second straight postseason — had three first team honorees in the likes of senior Lauren Noble, as well as juniors Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe.

All three were repeat selections to the same spots a year ago as Lieving was chosen as a pitcher, while Wolfe and Noble respectively garnered first team spots at catcher and an in the infield.

This year, however, Lieving was named the first team captain — signifying her as the top overall player in Class A this past season.

Chloe Treadway of Sherman was chosen as the second team captain in single-A.

Hannan did not have a player named to the all-state squad.

Below is the full list of the Class A softball teams, as released by the WVSWA.

2022 WVSWA Class A Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Mikie Lieving, Wahama (captain); Morgan Cooper, Man; Sam Colaw, Petersburg; Josie Frizzell, Wheeling Central.

Infield: Lauren Noble, Wahama; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer; Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Zoey Winland, St. Marys.

Outfield: Katie Darnley, Buffalo; Shannon Phipps, James Monroe.

Catcher: Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood; Amber Wolfe, Wahama.

Utility: Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Autumn Hall, Tug Valley; Braylee Corbin, Petersburg; Meghan Gill, Midland Trail; Cali Masters, St. Marys.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Ella Smith, St. Marys; Chloe Treadway, Sherman (captain); Alex Hill, Buffalo.

Infield: Mickala Taylor, Petersburg; Kameron Beck, Williamstown; Ashlee Tomblin, Man; Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic; Breanna Price, St. Marys.

Outfield: Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Baylee Muncy, Man; Sterling Kump, Moorefield.

Catcher: Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley; Jayci Gray, Ritchie County; Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail.

Utility: Maddie Morris, Charleston Catholic; Lauren Guthrie, Sherman; Emma Wilcox, Van; Macy Casto, Ravenswood.

HONORABLE MENTION

Karlie Fenstermacher, South Harrison; Makenna Curran, Doddridge County; Makenna Post, South Harrison; Olivia See, Doddridge County; Abby Kelley, Doddridge County; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; McKenzie Kitzmiller, Petersburg; Chezney Skaggs, Midland Trail; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Gabby Miller, East Hardy; Natalie Simon, Montcalm; Cheyenne Gooden, Tucker County; Julia Herndon, Greenbrier West; Bryleigh Thomas, James Monroe; Brooke Fuller, River View; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Jazmyn Gibson, Van; Olivia Ramsey, Man; Zoey Steele, Sherman; Kiersten Ellis, Man; Kinlee Cline, Man; Haleigh Muncy, Tug Valley; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Carmela Pulice, Madonna; Lainey Statler, Clay Battelle; Kristen Hicks, Tucker County.

Wahama junior Amber Wolfe belts out a hit during a game at the Class A championships held at The Rock in South Charleston, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters

