White Falcons fall to Patriots in tune-up game

MASON, W.Va. — Nothing wrong with a tune-up.

Before their first game in the Class A State Tournament, the Wahama baseball team took on the also tournament-bound George Washington Patriots of Class AAA Tuesday evening.

The White Falcons (25-6) fell 9-6 in the game.

It was the Patriots (20-16) who got on the board first, scoring a run in the opening inning.

However, the White and Red took control of the lead in the bottom of the first.

Logan Roach stole home and Aaron Henry scored on an error to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Patriots tied the game up in the top of the third inning.

The White Falcons once again took the lead back in the bottom of the inning, starting with Ethan Gray hitting a sac-fly to bring home Roach.

Henry scored on a passed ball to give the home squad a 2-run lead.

In the top of the fifth, George Washington scored five runs to take a 7-4 lead.

Wahama brought the score to within one when Roach and Henry both scored on passed balls in the bottom of the fifth.

However, the Patriots scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings, while the White and Red were unable to bring any more runners home.

The White Falcons were outhit 13-6 by their opponents and committed no errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Roach with three.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting with a hit each were Gray, Nathan Manuel and Chandler McClanahan.

Roach and Henry scored three runs each for their team, while Gray recorded the only RBI.

Leading the Patriots in hits was Jaeden Anderson with four.

Getting the loss on the mound for the White Falcons was Henry, who allowed five hits, five runs and two walks while striking out one in two innings pitched.

By Colton Jeffries

