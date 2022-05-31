White Falcons return to state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trip six years in the making.

For the first time since 2016, the Wahama baseball team is heading to the Class A state tournament.

The White Falcons’ (25-5) last trip to the big stage was a fruitful one, with the White and Red coming away with the championship.

Wahama enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, behind only Little Kanawha Conference foe Williamstown.

The Yellowjackets (26-6) will play the Charleston Catholic Irish (16-18) in the first game of the Class A tourney, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

In game two, which takes place 50 minutes after game one, the White Falcons will play the Moorefield Yellowjackets (18-14), who happen to be the 3-time defending Class A champions.

The Class A championship game is slated for Saturday and will take place 45 minutes after the Class AA championship.

Of the White and Red’s five losses in their 2022 campaign, two came at the hands of Williamstown, with tallies of 3-0 and 11-5.

On their road to the state tournament, the White Falcons swept the Man Hillbillies, winning by scores of 10-0 and 5-1 to get revenge over the team who ended their season in 2021.

Here’s a brief look at each of the other programs participating this week in the Class A baseball tournament.

CHARLESTON CATHOLIC

The Irish hold the distinction of being the only team across all three classes to enter the state tournament with a losing record.

However, Charleston Catholic scored a 6-5 win over top-seeded Williamstown early in the season.

The Irish played Wahama twice during the regular season, losing both times.

In the Region III series, the Irish defeated the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders in two games, winning 8-1 and 2-1 to advance to the state tournament.

MOOREFIELD

The Yellowjackets of Moorefield are coming into the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2018, 2019 and 2021 tournaments.

Moorefield enters the tournament as a relative unknown, being the only team not to have played the other three during the regular season.

A 4-game losing streak late in the season hurt Moorefield in the seedings, putting them third in the class.

In the Region II Tournament, the Yellowjackets defeated the Notre Dame Irish in two games, winning with tallies of 3-1 and 8-7 to advance to states.

WILLIAMSTOWN

Only two schools in the state of West Virginia have the nickname Yellowjackets.

Both made the state tournament for the second year in a row.

The Yellowjackets of Williamstown didn’t lose often in 2022, recording only one losing streak over 32 games.

However, Williamstown was the only Class A region champion whose series went three games.

The Yellowjackets squared off with the Madonna Blue Dons, getting upset in game one 4-2.

However, Williamstown went on to win game two 14-3 and game three 12-9 to advance to the state tournament.

By Colton Jeffries

