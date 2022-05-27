Woodson advances to D-2 state meet

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — They didn’t get much in … just the most important parts.

Both the boys and girls divisions of the 2022 Division II Region 7 track and field championships managed to get three events finished before inclement weather washed out all of the semifinal events scheduled for Thursday night at Herrnstein Field in Ross County.

Both 4×800-meter relays, the boys discus and long jump, and the girls shot put and high jump managed to get completed before the skies opened up — forcing the remainder of the Division II meet to be held on Saturday.

Gallia Academy was the only Ohio Valley Publishing school to have any athletes actually compete on Thursday evening, and both of those participants scored points for their respective squads.

Senior Daunevyn Woodson qualified for state in the boys long jump after recording a third place finish of 21 feet, 2.25 inches.

That third place finish resulted in six points in the team standings, which is good enough for an eighth place tie with Union Local. Bellaire leads the boys field with 14 points, while Sandy Valley is second out of 21 scoring teams with 10 points.

GAHS junior Chanee Cremeens amassed all of the Blue Angel points by finishing sixth in the shot put final with a heave of 35 feet, 8 inches.

Gallia Academy is currently 14th out of 21 scoring teams in the girls standings with three points. Minerva leads the girls field with 20 points and Steubenville is the current runner-up with 13 points.

GAHS, Meigs and River Valley will all have athletes slated to compete on Saturday during the conclusion of the D-2 meet being hosted by Chillicothe High School.

