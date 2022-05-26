D-3 regional meet begins

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — The third time was a charm … literally a charm.

Southern senior Kayla Evans need three chances to clear the 5 feet, 2 inch height, but her third attempt proved to be a success as she was the lone athlete from the Ohio Valley Publishing area to qualify for Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium next weekend after Day 1 of the Division III regional track and field championships held Wednesday at Southeastern High School.

Evans — a first-year track and field competitor — was one of four girls to clear the mark, allowing the senior to ultimately place fourth and secure a spot in next week’s D-3 meet at Ohio State University. Evans placed third in the same event last week at districts with a height of 5 feet even.

Evans becomes the first Southern athlete to qualify for the state track and field championships since Jaylen Blanks made it in the 200-meter dash back in 2015.

Evans wasn’t as fortuante the rest of the day as she placed 10th in 300m hurdles qualifying with a mark of 50.52 seconds. The top-8 qualifiers advance to Friday night’s finals.

The 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams that feature Evans, Ally Anderson, Lauren Smith and Adyson Fields respectively placed 15th and 11th overall with times of 55.16 seconds and 1:55.89.

Fields was also 16th in the 100m dash semifinals with a time of 13.65 seconds.

Eastern’s Erica Durst did not compete in the 400m semifinal on Wednesday night. Emma Hayes will compete in the D-3 discus final on Friday night for the Lady Eagles.

Adena currently sits atop the girls standings through three events with 19 points. Zane Trace is second out of 19 scoring teams with 14 points, while Evans gave five points to SHS for 10th place overall.

Crestview leads the boys standings after four events with 30.5 points, while Grandview Heights is second out of 23 scoring teams with 19 points.

Eastern is tied for 19th place with both Nelsonville-York and Fairbanks with two points. South Gallia and Whiteoak are tied for 22nd place with a single point.

The EHS quartet of Brayden O’Brien, Connor Nolan, Koen Sellers and Rylee Barrett placed seventh in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:38.21.

Levi Wolford scored the lone SGHS point by placing eighth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 2.75 inches. Wolford tied 7th place jumper Kaleb Bosworth of Fairbanks, but the tiebreaker went to Bosworth due to a half-inch difference in their next-best jumps.

Wolford and teammate Reece Butler will compete in the high jump finals on Friday, while O’Brien and Nolan will respectively compete in the 1600m and 3200m events Friday night.

SHS senior Kayla Evans advances to state in high jump

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

