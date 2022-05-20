Marauders win sectional title

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Running it back-to-back.

The Meigs baseball team defeated the Adena Warriors at home 3-0 Thursday evening to win a Division III sectional championship, its second in as many years.

The Marauders (16-5) got things started early, with Lucas Finlaw hitting a double to bring home Layne Stanley.

The Maroon and Gold defense also started Thursday’s ballgame strong, keeping the Warriors (8-10) hitless until the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Drew Dodson hit a double to bring in Ethan Stewart for Meigs’ second run of the day.

The Marauders tied things off in the bottom of the fifth, with Stewart hitting a solo home run to center field.

Offensively, Adena didn’t make a lot of waves in much of Thursday’s game, only putting a runner in scoring positon once before the final inning.

However, the Warriors attempted a late-game push, loading the bases in the top of the seventh inning.

Ultimately, the home squad was able to keep the visitors from advancing anyone home, sealing the shutout victory.

Meigs head coach Pat Martin said he was over the moon for his kids.

“I feel best for the kids,” he said. “They came in with a goal. They’ve worked hard all year towards that goal and to see them accomplish it is great. They really deserve this.”

Martin put particular praise on his teams’ defense.

“Ethan pitched one heck of a game on the mound and we had some really great defensive plays behind him,” he said. “I give Adena a lot of credit, they adjusted to Ethan really well.”

Moving to districts, Martin told his team it’s only to get harder from here.

“I knew this game wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,” he said. “Moving forward it’s going to take time hitting and on defense to get you through the next round.”

The Marauders outhit their opponents 8-6 while committing no errors.

Leading the Maroon and Gold in hits were Dodson and Theron Eberts with two each.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting were Stanley, Finlaw, Stewart and Joey Young.

Stewart led in runs with two while he, Finlaw and Dodson each recorded an RBI.

Leading the Warriors in hitting was Bowdle with two.

Getting the win on the mound for Meigs was Stewart, who allowed six hits, no runs and no walks while striking out 12 in seven innings pitched.

The Marauders start district play at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Paints Stadium in Chillicothe to take on the Wheelersburg Pirates.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs junior Ethan Stewart (26) lets a pitch fly during a sectional championship baseball game against the Adena Warriors Thursday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.21-MHS-Stewart.jpg Meigs junior Ethan Stewart (26) lets a pitch fly during a sectional championship baseball game against the Adena Warriors Thursday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100