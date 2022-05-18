Eastern falls to Huntsmen in 8 innings, 4-3

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Eagles just couldn’t finish what they started.

The Eastern baseball team built a 3-1 lead through three full frames, but host Huntington rallied with three unanswered runs and ultimately walked away with a 4-3 victory in eight innings Tuesday night in a Division IV sectional final in Ross County.

The 11th seeded Eagles (10-15) benefitted from some different forms of run manufacturing in the top of the first as the guests didn’t produce a single hit, but a pair of walks and a trio of fielder’s choices led to a quick 2-0 cushion.

Sean Stobaugh and Brayden Smith respectively crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice and a bases loaded walk to give EHS its early advantage.

The sixth seeded Huntsmen countered in their half of the first as DJ Crocker singled home Braylon Leach to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

The score stayed that way until the top of the third as Jace Bullington singled, advanced to third on an error and scored after Bryce Newland delivered a sacrifice bunt for a 3-1 edge.

Leach scored from third on a wild pitch in the fifth for a 3-2 contest, then an error allowed John Black to score from second base in the sixth — tying the game at 3-all.

EHS went down in order in the top half of the seventh, but the guests also dodged a bullet by stranding runners at first and second with one away in the home half of the seventh — forcing extra innings.

Eastern — which had its last 10 batters retired successfully — went 1-2-3 in the eighth, but the Huntsmen answered the bell in their half of the eighth as Seth Throckmorton started things with a single.

Throckmorton later advanced to second on an Eastern error, then another Eagle error allowed Throckmorton to cover the remaining 180 feet as his score completed the 4-3 outcome.

Huntington outhit the Eagles by a 6-3 overall margin and also committed only two of the eight errors in the contest. The Huntsmen also stranded nine of the 14 runners left on base.

Bullington paced EHS with two hits, while Brady Yonker added the other safety. Crocker paced the hosts with two hits.

Brady Rockhold took the loss for Eastern after surrendering one unearned run and two hits over two innings while striking out one.

Dalton Black picked up the win after three innings of perfect of relief while fanning four.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

