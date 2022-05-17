Wahama wins sectional title

MASON, W.Va. — From the brink of elimination, these Falcons soared.

The Wahama baseball team completed a 2-game comeback against the Ravenswood Red Devils Monday evening, besting the Red and Black 3-0 for the Region IV Section 2 title.

This is the White Falcons’ (23-5) third consecutive section championship.

The Red Devils won the first meeting in the tournament May 11 at Wahama 11-10 and the White Falcons won the first game of the section final at Ravenswood 9-2 Saturday.

After the Red Devils stranded one on first in the top of the opening inning, the White and Red struck first in Monday’s ballgame, when Aaron Henry hit a sac-fly to bring home Logan Roach in the bottom of the first.

The Wahama defense held tough in the second, making the visitors strand a runner once again.

Ravenswood had their best chance at scoring in the top of the third inning, loading the bases.

However, the White Falcons were able to turn the double play, denying the visitors a run.

In the bottom of the third, another sac-fly, this time hit by Ethan Gray, brought in Ethyn Barnitz to score.

Henry followed that up with a single to bring Roach home to give the home team a 3-0 lead.

From there, Monday’s ballgame was quite defense-heavy.

Neither offense were able to get any runners home, though Wahama did manage to load the bases in the fifth inning.

On the other side, the White Falcon defense made the Red Devils go 3-and-out in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to seal the win and the section championship.

Getting the win on the mound was senior Zachary Fields, who allowed four hits, no runs and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings pitched.

Fields was completely honest when it came to nerves before the game.

“I was absolutely nervous,” he said.

This was Fields’ first complete pitching performance since coming back from injury, and he was over the moon that it came during the section final.

“It was great to come back and help the boys,” he said. “We definitely deserve this one. We worked our butts off all season long for this.”

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 6-4 while committing two errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Roach and Hayden Lloyd with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Barnitz and Henry.

Roach led in runs with two while Henry led in RBIs with the same number.

Like the 2021 season, the White Falcons will take on the Man Hillbillies in the Region IV series, with the first game taking place 6 p.m. Monday at Wahama.

The Wahama baseball team celebrate together after besting the Ravenswood Red Devils 3-0 in the final game of the Region IV Section 2 championship series Monday evening in Mason, W.Va.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

