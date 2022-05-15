Redmen, Lady Hornets win OVC track titles

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — There wasn’t much of a quantity, so the quality real shined through.

The Gallia Academy track and field teams set a pair of new league records and ultimately combined for five championships and three runner-up efforts on Saturday at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championships held at South Point High School in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils secured four of the five league championships en route to a fourth place finish of 80 points in the boys field.

Rock Hill won the boys championship with 135.5 points, with Portsmouth (115) and Coal Grove (114.5) also coming in ahead of GAHS. Fairland (76), Ironton (48), Chesapeake (47) and South Point (44) closed out the bottom half of the 8-team field.

Senior Daunevyn Woodson came away with three individual crowns in the 100-meter dash (10.80 seconds), 200m dash (22.24) and long jump (21 feet, 8 inches) events.

Woodson also set a new OVC mark in the 100m final with an official time of 10.799 seconds, exactly one-thousandth of a tick faster than the previos marks owned by four other athletes.

Woodson also joined Mason Skidmore, Brayden Simmons and Hunter Shamblin in winning the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.83 seconds.

Coal Grove came away with the girls title after posting a winning mark of 161 points. Fairland (93.5), Chesapeake (84.5) and South Point (80) completed the top half of the field, while the Blue Angels ended up fifth overall with 78 points.

Ironton (70), Rock Hill (68) and Portsmouth (28) completed the final three spots in the 8-team competition.

Junior Callie Wilson, for a second consecutive season, set a new league record in the pole vault with a winning height of 12 feet even. The previous mark was 10 feet, 7 inches, and it was also the lone event crown for the Blue Angels on Saturday.

Chanee Cremeens was second in both the shot put (35-1) and discus (108-5) finals, while the quartet of Brittyn Snedaker, Madison Clagg, Kennedy Smith and Courtney Corvin ended up as the 4x800m runners-up with a time of 11:27.27.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference track and field championships held Saturday at South Point High School.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.