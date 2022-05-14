Wahama, Lady Cats headed to state

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Some traditional good fortunes for Wahama. Some really fortunate outcomes for the Lady Cats too.

All in all, a pretty promising night for Mason County.

Both Wahama and Hannan will be well-represented this weekend at the state meet as both schools have multiple qualifiers moving on following the completion of the 2022 Class A Region IV Championships hosted by Buffalo High School at Laidley Field.

Both the Lady Falcons and Lady Cats will have four different competitors in the girls tournament, while the White Falcons are sending nine different individuals to partake in the boys meet. The Wildcats did not have a single qualifier advance to the state level on the boys side.

The Buffalo boys came away with top honors in the 10-team field with a winning tally of 198 points. Wahama won three events crowns and ended up second with 90 points, while Hannan was 10th overall with a single point from Ethan Edmonds (97 feet) with a sixth place finish in the discus.

Rowen Gerlach secured two titles for the White Falcons with wins in the shot put (48-3) and discus (147-4) events, while the quartet of Gavin Hieronymus, Sawyer VanMatre, Wyatt Harris and Josiah Lloyd captured the 4×400-meter relay crown with a winning mark of 3:47.07.

VanMatre (17-8.25) and Harris (5-6) were respective runner-ups in the long jump and high jump, while VanMatre, Harris, Dillan Fields and Josh Roque ended up second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 48.96 seconds.

Hieronymus was third in the 400m dash (54.89) and also joined Lloyd, Austin Nicholson and William Johnson in placing third in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:57.17.

Roque, Johnson, Nicholson and Fields also advanced in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay after placing third with a mark of 1:17.16.

Lloyd also scored a pair of third place efforts in the 800m run (2:11.17) and 1600m run (4:48.60) events.

Buffalo also came away with the girls championship after posting a winning tally of 120 points. Huntington St. Joe was second out of 10 scoring teams with 69 points, while Wahama (44) and Hannan (17) respectively ended up sixth and ninth overall.

The Lady Falcons scored a pair of event crowns, including the 4x100m relay title as Heidi Cade, Lacey Neal, Michaela Hieronymus and Alyssa VanMeter posted a winning time of 55.78 seconds.

Hieronymus won the pole vault with a cleared height of 8 feet, 6 inches. Hieronymus also finished second in both the 400m dash (1:04.63) and 800m run (2:41.74).

Neal is also headed to state for WHS after finishing third in the 100m dash with a time of 13.74 seconds.

The HHS quartet of Brooke Ashworth, Summer Nance, Yanara Gonzalas and Miranda Smith qualified for state after placing third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:10.00.

Smith also qualified in the 300m hurdles with a third place effort of 57.48 seconds.

Neither Wahama not Hannan benefitted from an at-large berth into state on either side of the competition.

The WVSSAC Class A Championships will be held Friday evening, May 20, and Saturday afternoon, May 21, at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Class A Region IV Championships hosted by Buffalo High School on Friday at Laidley Field.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Hannan sophomore Ethan Edmonds releases a throw in the shot put event during Friday night’s Class A Region IV track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_HAN-Edmonds.jpg Hannan sophomore Ethan Edmonds releases a throw in the shot put event during Friday night’s Class A Region IV track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Wahama senior Lacey Neal hits full stride during Friday night’s Class A Region IV track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_WAH-Neal.jpg Wahama senior Lacey Neal hits full stride during Friday night’s Class A Region IV track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.