Black Knights win Region IV title

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A surprising first for a program that serves as the reigning Class AA state champions.

The Point Pleasant boys track and field team — who also won a Class AAA title in 1986 — secured the school’s first-ever Region IV crown on Wednesday night with a 3-point victory over the field at the 2022 WVSSAC Region IV Championships held at Winfield High School.

The Black Knights produced 11 event titles, won three relays and earned three at-large state qualifying bids en route to posting a winning tally of 179 points. The host Generals ended up second out of seven scoring teams with 176 points.

The PPHS boys received event crowns from Cody Schultz, who won the shot put (49 feet), discus (176 feet, 9 inches) and high jump (5-10) competitions.

Ian Wood claimed titles in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.88 seconds) and 300m hurdles (41.90), while Jonathan Griffin captured crowns in both the 200m dash (22.82) and 400m dash (51.16).

Preston Taylor won the 100m dash (11.23) and was also the 200m dash runner-up with a mark of 23.41 seconds.

Luke Derenberger placed second in both the long jump (18-6.75) and high jump (5-8) events, while Cael McCutcheon ended up second in the pole vault (13-0) final.

The quartet of Taylor, Gavin Jeffers, Trey Peck and Tyson Richards won the 4x100m relay with a time of 44 seconds flat. Taylor, Jeffers, Peck and Griffin also won the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:32.16.

Wood, Peck, Derenberger and Reece Hunt captured the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay title with a time of 1:01.66.

Jeffers, Griffin, Wood and Cooper Tatterson were second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:35.55. Tatterson, Hector Castillo, Brayden Randolph and Tim Morris also finished second in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 10:12.14.

PPHS had three athletes qualify for the state meet with at-large bids. Those bids went to Jeremy Connolly for fourth place in the discus (135-2.5), Gavin Jeffers for fifth place in the pole vault (10-6), and West Baker for sixth place in the shot put (42-5).

The Lady Knights produced six event champions, won a single relay and earned three at-large state qualifying bids en route to posting a second placed tally of 100 points in the girls division. The host Lady Generals claimed the Region IV crown out of seven scoring teams with 240 points.

The quartet of Gabriella Hunt, Katelynn Smith, McKenna Young and Elicia Wood won the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:08.95.

Wood individually claimed three other championships in the high jump (5-4), 100m hurdles (16.09) and 300m hurdles (49.30) events.

Addy Cottrill won crowns in both the shot put (38-8) and discus (120-8) competitions, while Smith ended up third in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 8.5 inches.

Katie McCutcheon each a pair of third place finishes in the pole vault (9-0) and 400m dash (1:05.24) McCutcheon also earned an at-large state bid in the 300m hurdles after placing fifth with a time of 52.80 seconds.

Hannah Baker came away with a pair of at-large state bids after placing fourth in the shot put (31-8) and fifth in the discus (94-5) events.

The WVSSAC Class AA Championships will be held Wednesday evening, May 18, and Thursday afternoon, May 19, at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Class AA Region IV Championships held Wednesday at Winfield High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

