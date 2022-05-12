Red Devils burn Wahama in extras

MASON, W.Va. — One inning can make all the difference.

The Wahama baseball team were upset 11-10 at home by the Ravenswood Red Devils in eight innings Wednesday evening in the winners bracket final of the Region IV Section 2 Tournament.

After the opening inning went scoreless, the Red Devils (12-10) got on the board first with one run in the second.

The hosting White Falcons (20-5) took the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs.

The scoring started when Logan Roach hit a single to bring home Chandler McClanahan.

After Ethyn Barnitz reached home on an error and Roach on a wild pitch, a single hit by Trey Ohlinger brought Ethan Gray in to complete the inning.

However, the visitors took the lead back with a 4-run inning of their own in the fourth, and tacking on two more runs in the sixth.

The White and Red got three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game up 7-7.

After the seventh inning went scoreless on both sides, Wednesday’s ballgame went into an extra inning.

The Red Devils put up four runs in the top of the eighth, giving them a 11-7 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Wahama attempted a comeback, with Barnitz, Roach and Gray walking home with the bases loaded.

However, the final out was called just one run shy of keeping the game going for the home squad.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 7-5.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Gray with three.

Behind him with two hits was Ohlinger.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Roach and McClanahan.

Barnitz led in runs with three, while Roach, Gray and Ohlinger all led in RBIs with two.

Getting the loss on the mound for the White Falcons was Zachary Fields, who allowed no hits, four runs and four walks while striking out two in one inning pitched.

Marauders double up Eastern, 12-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Meigs baseball team defeated the Eastern Eagles on the road 12-6 Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference nondivisional matchup.

The Marauders (14-5) got off to a hot start in Wednesday’s ballgame, netting seven runs in the first inning.

The hosting Eagles (8-14) slightly chipped at the Meigs lead, getting one run in the bottom of the first.

After both squads got a run in the second, the game went scoreless through the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The Maroon and Gold got one run in the sixth while the Green and Gold got two.

In the final inning, Meigs got three more runs to take a 12-4 lead into the final half-inning.

Eastern got two more runs, but it wasn’t enough to catch the visitors.

The Marauders outhit their opponents 14-11.

Leading the Maroon and Gold in hits were Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart and Drew Dodson with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Lucas Finlaw and Caleb Burnem.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting was Theron Eberts.

Finlaw and Stewart led in runs with three each while the latter also led in RBIs with five.

Leading the Eagles in hits was Ryan Ross with three.

Behind him with two hits were Sean Stobaugh and Alex Collins.

Rounding out the Green and Gold hitting were Jace Bullington, Bryce Newland, Peyton Buckley and Landon Randolph.

Newland and Collins led in runs with two each, while Ross led in RBIs with the same number.

Getting the win on the mound for the Marauders was Stanley, who allowed eight hits, four runs and two walks while striking out three in six innings pitched.

Notching the loss for the Eagles was Brady Rockhold, who allowed 14 hits, 12 runs and two walks while striking out four in seven innings pitched.

Wahama senior Ethyn Barnitz (4) heads to third base following a base hit to centerfield during Wednesday night's Class A Region IV, Section 2 winner's bracket final against Ravenswood at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va.